GOLF
McIlroy wins HSBC title in playoff
Given another shot at winning the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, Rory McIlroy delivered his best of the day.
Even though he never trailed over the last 14 holes Sunday, and he didn’t make a bogey all weekend, McIlroy felt fortunate to be standing on the tee at the par-5 18th in a playoff with defending champion Xander Schauffele.
On the final hole in regulation, McIlroy thought his drive was in the water, relieved to find it was a foot from the red hazard line.
After five hours of a battle among McIlroy, Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen, the pivotal moment was when Schauffele reached into a hat on the 18th tee for a white slip of paper with “2’’ written on it. That meant McIlroy would go first in the playoff.
McIlroy followed a soaring drive down the middle of the fairway with a 4-iron from 223 yards into the wind to 25 feet that set up a two-putt birdie for the victory. McIlroy closed with a 4-under 68 and went bogey-free over the last 39 holes he played.
Schauffele birdied two of the last four holes for a 66 to force a playoff at 19-under 269.
Montgomerie beats Langer in playoff
Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship in Thousand Oaks, Calif., with a par on the first hole of a playoff after Bernhard Langer took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker.
With Langer finally on the par-4 18th green in six shots, Montgomerie two-putted for the victory, with the 56-year-old Scot tapping in from 2 feet to end the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Montgomerie made a 40-foot birdie putt in regulation on 18 for a tournament-record 9-under 63. Langer parred the final four holes in regulation for a 67. They finished at 15-under 202.
Brendon Todd
- ran away with the Bermuda Championship in Southampton for his second PGA Tour title, shooting a 9-under 62 after flirting with a sub-60 round at Port Royal Golf Club. He finished at 24-under 260 for a four-stroke victory over
Harry Higgs
- in the first-year event. Higgs closed with a 68.
- Defending champion
Nelly Korda
- birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff to win the LPGA Swinging Skirts in Taipel, Taiwan. Korda and
Minjee Lee
- birdied the final hole of regulation to finish at 18-under 270 and force a playoff with
Caroline Masson
- , who shot a 68.
TENNIS
Djokovic takes fifth Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters final, clinching a 34th overall Masters title to move one behind record holder Rafael Nadal. Djokovic, 32, has won 77 titles in a stellar career.
Ashleigh Barty
- added to a career year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her first appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over defending champion
Elina Svitolina
- in Shenzhen, China. The title adds to the 23-year-old Australian’s lengthy list of achievements in 2019 including her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She also rose to the No. 1 ranking and is now enjoying her 15th week in the top spot.
RUNNING
Jepkosgei, Kamworor win N.Y. titles
Joyciline Jepkosgei upset four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon with a debut seven seconds off the course record.
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men’s event for the second time in three years.
After pulling away from Kenyan countrymate Keitany with about 3 miles left, Jepkosgei crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds, the second-best run in course history. Jepkosgei, 25, holds the world record in the half-marathon but had never run a 26.2-mile race before.
Kamworor made it a Kenyan sweep with a time of 2:08:13. He kicked away from countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile. Korir finished second, and Ethiopian runner Girma Bekele Gebre was third.
ELSEWHERE
Horse’s death mars Breeders’ Cup Classic
The Breeders’ Cup and Santa Anita came within 220 yards of staging a safe weekend of championship racing.
It came down to the $6 million Classic. The 11-horse field thundered out of the final turn, with favorite McKinzie in the lead and Vino Rosso bearing down on him.
Behind them along the rail, Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding, faltered. Vino Rosso charged past McKinzie to claim victory. Up the track, a screen was set up to shield Mongolian Groom and an equine ambulance drove to his rescue.
But there was nothing to be done after the gelding sustained what Cup officials described as “a serious fracture” of his leg. Given the extent of the injury, four veterinarians recommended he be euthanized. Mongolian Groom became the 37th horse to die at Santa Anita since last December, and the seventh since the fall meet began Sept. 27.
Walker shines in UConn exhibition
Connecticut women’s basketball fans got their first look at the 2019-20 Huskies in a 103-40 exhibition win over Division II Jefferson at Gampel Pavilion. Junior Megan Walker, a former Monacan standout, shined brightest, scoring a game-high 28 points, including 19 in the first half.
Canelo Alvarez
- landed a left-right late in the 11th round Saturday night, dropping
Sergey Kovalev
- to the canvas and ending their light heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.
- Utah forward
Ed Davis
- , a former Benedictine standout, will be out at least a month after suffering a fractured left fibula in the third quarter of the Jazz’s 102-101 loss to Sacramento on Friday night. Davis, 30, signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Utah in the offseason.
- Calgary Flames forward
Milan Lucic
- was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for roughing Columbus forward
Kole Sherwood
- during Saturday’s game.The incident happened in the second period of Calgary’s 3-0 win. Lucic punched Sherwood behind the Flames net, knocking him to the ice, after Sherwood had poked at Calgary goaltender
David Rittich
- ’s pads and received a slashing minor.
