GOLF
Merritt ties course record in Northern Trust
Troy Merritt isn’t obsessed with his position in the FedEx Cup and what he needs to advance in the PGA Tour’s postseason. He figures the best solution is good golf, and he delivered his best round of the year Thursday in The Northern Trust.
Merritt began with a 10-foot par save, followed with a pair of 20-foot birdie putts and took advantage of calm, rain-softened Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., by tying the course record with a 9-under 62 for a one-shot lead over Dustin Johnson.
It wasn’t a career low — Merritt twice has shot 61 on the PGA Tour — but it might have been his best round hardly anyone saw.
The storm was so fierce on the eve of the FedEx Cup playoffs opener that the public was not allowed in until 10 a.m., nearly three hours after the round began. And when the fans arrived, most of them were watching the action two groups behind him with Tiger Woods.
Woods, in only his third round since the U.S. Open, made double bogey on the shortest hole on the course, three-putted from 15 feet and had three bogeys from the fairway in a listless round of 75.
Johnson ran off four straight birdies near the end of his round for a 63, a good start in a tournament he already has won twice.
Kevin Kisner and Jon Rahm were at 64, while the group at 65 included Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson.
Park, van Dam, Lee share lead
Jane Park, Anne van Dam and Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of calm conditions in the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Thursday, shooting 8-under 63s to share the lead.
Lee won the Ladies Scottish Open two years ago at Dundonald. The veteran Park and the rookie van Dam are seeking their first LPGA Tour victories.
Moriya Jutanugarn was one shot back on a sunny day of low scoring at The Renaissance Club, a resort links next to Muirfield on Scotland’s East coast. Players were bracing for wind and rain on Friday.
Su Oh, Caroline Hedwall and Chella Choi each shot 65.
Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, winless since last year’s triumph at Gullane, opened with a 69.
TENNIS
Nadal moves on to Rogers Cup quarterfinals
Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Rogers Cup (Canada) quarterfinals, beating Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday night.
The 33-year-old Spanish star will face seventh-seeded Fabio Fognini. Fognini beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-5.
Nadal won the event last year in Toronto. He has 82 career singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.
Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov beat Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 in the afternoon at windy and raucous IGA Stadium.
Celebrating his 19th birthday, Auger-Aliassime was undone by 12 double faults and a series of mistakes. Khachanov set up a quarterfinal match against third-seeded Alexander Zverev, a 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5) winner over Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Tied 7-7 in the tiebreaker, Khachanov sent a shot into the net on serve and then fired another ball over the second deck and out of the venue in frustration at the crowd cheering his mistakes, which led to loud boos.
Second-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7), 6-4. Thiem will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Cristian Garin.
Williams advances in Toronto
Serena Williams won for the second straight night at the Rogers Cup (Canada), beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
Williams will face the winner of the late match between No. 2 Naomi Osaka and qualifier Iga Swiatek.
Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova advanced to the afternoon, beating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5. In position to reclaim the top spot in the world ranking this week, Pliskova set up a match against Bianca Andreescu.
Andreescu beat fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-4.
Fourth-seeded Simona Halep, making her first start since beating Williams for the Wimbledon title, beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-1. Halep will face qualifier Marie Bouzkova, a 6-2, 6-2 winner at night over Jalena Ostapenko.
Sofia Kenin beat teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-2. In the quarterfinals, Kenin will face sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic.
Nadal, Federer joining Djokovic on ATP board
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are joining Novak Djokovic on the ATP Player Council, bringing the Big Three together to reshape a board that has been roiled by conflict.
The governing body of men’s tennis announced Thursday that Federer and Nadal were elected along with doubles specialist Jurgen Melzer. They’ll fill spots vacated after Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky resigned from the board before Wimbledon.
Djokovic addressed his frustration with the player council in pre-tournament comments at Wimbledon. He says the ATP’s governance structure prevented players from making “significant changes.” Stan Wawrinka has also criticized the ATP’s leadership, saying in a published letter that it was plagued by “political chaos” and “numerous conflicts of interest.”
ELSEWHERE
Grace Sheble
- of Chesterfield is one of 45 swimmers picked to compete for Team USA in the FINA World Junior Championships in Hungary Aug. 20-25. Sheble, who swims at NOVA of Virginia, will compete against some of the other top under-18 swimmers in the world.
Invitations were based on results at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Palo Alto, Calif., which concluded on Sunday.
- A Virginia Little League team, Loudon South, punched its ticket to the Little League World Series on Wednesday with a 12-2 victory over Georgia team Peachtree City in the Southeast Region final. The team is the first from Virginia to make the LLWS since 1994. The tournament begins Aug. 15 in Williamsport, Pa.
