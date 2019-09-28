NBA
Miami gives Spoelstra extension
Erik Spoelstra’s tenure as the Miami Heat’s coach doesn’t look as though it will end any time soon, as a league source confirmed Saturday that Spoelstra agreed to a multiyear contract extension.
Spoelstra, 48, who is just days away from beginning his 12th season as the Heat’s coach, was entering the final year on his contract. But the uncertainty past this season was erased with the extension.
Promoted to the Heat’s coach prior to the 2008-09 season, Spoelstra is the second-longest active tenured head coach with one team behind just San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.
In Spoelstra’s first 11 seasons as coach, the Heat finished with a losing record twice. He has compiled a 523-363 regular-season record in that time, and led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014 with NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.
TRACK AND FIELD
Coleman wins 100 gold in world meet
Christian Coleman won the world championship gold medal in the men’s 100 meters in Doha, Qatar, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests.
Coleman, 23, started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds. Defending champion Justin Gatlin finished second in the marquee event of the championships, dominated by Usain Bolt until his loss to Gatlin in 2017. Andre de Grasse of Canada was third.
Coleman was the silver medalist behind the 37-year-old Gatlin in 2017. In Doha, they ran side by side, but Gatlin never really threatened.
Earlier, DeAnna Price became the first U.S. woman ever to win a world championship throwing event with victory in the hammer. The two-time NCAA champion from Moscow Mills, Mo., threw 77.54 meters, beating Poland’s Joanna Fiodorow and China’s Zheng Wang.
Less than five months after making her debut in the 10,000, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the world title. She’d won medals at shorter distances before moving up this season.
WNBA
Finals to offer a first-time champion
The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun meet in the league’s best-of-five finals beginning Sunday.
It’s the first time that’s happened since 2011. The Mystics will try and win the title after getting swept in the finals last season, while the Sun return to the championship for the first time since 2005.
It’s the third time since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016 that the top two seeds advanced to play for the title. Washington, as a No. 3 seed last year, is the only team not to finish 1 or 2 in the regular-season standings to reach the championship round.
NHL
Colorado gives Rantanen six-year deal
A source with knowledge of the move saids the Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms with Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million, six-year contract. The 22-year-old Finn set career highs with 31 goals, 56 assists and 87 points last season. Rantanen has 209 points in 239 NHL games.
Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser
- returned to practice Saturday less than a week after his concussion. He wore a noncontact jersey and spent about a half hour participating in drills and skating on the first power-play unit. Boeser was placed in concussion protocol after being hit from behind in Vancouver’s 6-4 exhibition win over Ottawa on Monday.
TENNIS
Sabalenka repeats as Wuhan champ
Aryna Sabalenka beat unseeded American Alison Riske 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the Wuhan (China) Open final to become the tournament’s first back-to-back champion. Sabalenka joins Petra Kvitova as the only other two-time winner at Wuhan.
The ninth-seeded Belarusian won five of the first six games in the first set. Riske rallied in the second, withstanding nine aces to level the match, but Sabalenka regained control in the decider.
Alison Van Uytvanck won her second title of the season in a keenly fought final at the Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Open against Sorana Cirstea
- . The Belgian prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 after nearly 2½ hours.
- Seventh-seeded
Alex de Minaur beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final of the Zhuhai (China) Championships. His opponent in the final will be unseeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.
- In the Chengdu (China) Open, unseeded
Pablo Carreno Busta upset eighth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard will face Alexander Bublik in the final. Bublik smashed 21 aces in his 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Lloyd Harris
- .
ELSEWHERE
Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten rode alone for more than 62 miles to win the women’s elite race at the Road World Championships in Harrogate, England. Compatriot Anna van der Breggen pulled clear late to win silver, while Australia’s Amanda Spratt
- took bronze.
