BASEBALL
Miller, Simmons elected to Hall of Fame
Marvin Miller, the union leader who revolutionized baseball by empowering players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday along with former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons.
After falling short in his first seven times on veterans committee ballots, Miller received the required 75 percent support from this year’s 16-man modern committee.
Miller, who died at age 95 in 2012, led the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 to 1982, a time when players gained the right to free agency after six seasons of big league service, to salary arbitration and to grievance arbitration. He led the union through five work stoppages and was an adviser during three more after he retired.
Simmons, an eight-time All-Star during a 21-year big league career, was a switch-hitter who batted .285 with 248 homers and 1,389 RBIs for St. Louis (1968-80), Milwaukee (1981-85) and Atlanta (1986-88).
They will be inducted into Cooperstown during ceremonies on July 26 along with any players chosen next month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America from a ballot headed by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.
Guerra, Diamondbacks reach one-year deal
Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Guerra, 34, was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83 2/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016 to 2018 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.
- Outfielder
Keon Broxton
- agreed to a minor league contract to return to the Milwaukee Brewers after spending last season with the New York Mets, Baltimore and Seattle. Broxton played for the Brewers from 2016 to 2018, hitting .222 with 33 homers and 79 RBIs. The 29-year-old batted .167 last season with six homers and 16 RBIs in 155 at-bats.
COLLEGES
Former Iowa AD Bump Elliott dies at 94
Former University of Iowa athletics director Bump Elliott has died, the university said Sunday. He was 94.
Mr. Elliott died Saturday, according to a statement from his family that the university released. The statement did not include a cause of death.
Mr. Elliott was a star halfback for Michigan, winning the Big Ten’s MVP award in 1947. Mr. Elliott became Michigan’s coach in 1959 and led the Wolverines for 10 seasons, a tenure that included a Rose Bowl win in 1964.
Mr. Elliott was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
Mr. Elliott served as Iowa’s athletics director from 1970 to 1991, hiring standout football coach Hayden Fry, wrestling coach Dan Gable and basketball coach Tom Davis among others.
Arkansas picks Pittman as coach
Arkansas has hired Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its head coach, giving the longtime offensive line coach his first chance to lead a college program.
Pittman, an Oklahoma native, has been coaching at the FBS level since 1994 and he’s been in the Southeastern Conference, including a three-year stint at Arkansas, since 2012.
He has spent the last four years at Georgia, working for Kirby Smart.
Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season that led to the firing of coach Chad Morris after less than two seasons.
Missouri reaches deal with Drinkwitz
Missouri reached an agreement with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers’ football program, a source with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press, making the 36-year-old Appalachian State coach the second-youngest in a Power Five conference.
Tigers athletics director Jim Sterk said he wanted to move swiftly in hiring a replacement for Barry Odom, the former player and assistant coach who went 25-25 in four seasons. Odom was fired late last month after the Tigers finished 6-6.
- Memphis named
Ryan Silverfield
- as the Tigers’ interim coach, and athletics director Laird Veatch will oversee the search to replace
Mike Norvell
- after he was introduced as Florida State’s new coach. Silverfield was Norvell’s deputy head coach and co-offensive coordinator in Memphis’ best season.
BOXING
Charlo keeps WBC middleweight title
Jermall Charlo stopped Dennis Hogan 28 seconds in the seventh round Saturday night to retain the WBC middleweight title in New York.
Charlo improved to 30-0. Hogan, the fifth-ranked WBC middleweight, dropped to 28-3-1.
Earlier, Chris Eubank Jr., a British fighter, became the WBA interim middleweight champion, stopping Matt Korobov 11 seconds into the second round.
SKIING
Ford earns first World Cup win
Tommy Ford cruised across the finish line, glanced up at the scoreboard and immediately pumped his right glove.
It was the start of the celebration as Ford earned his first career World Cup win in Beaver Creek, Colo.
The American racer finished the giant slalom in a combined time of 2 minutes, 31.25 seconds. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.80 seconds back.
Ford, 30, finished fourth at the season-opening GS race in Soelden, Austria, in late October. That also happened to be his best finish — until Sunday. Ford became the first U.S. racer to win a World Cup men’s giant slalom on home snow since Ted Ligety in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.