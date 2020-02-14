NHL
Minnesota fires Boudreau
The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday, with the team out of playoff position. He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season.
First-year general manager Bill Guerin dismissed Boudreau, 65, following a shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Assistant Dean Evason was named interim coach.
The coaching change matches the most for one season in NHL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Boudreau is the sixth this season to be ousted for his team’s performance. Minnesota is 27-23-7 and 3 points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 25 games left.
Boudreau was in his fourth season with the Wild.
Jay Bouwmeester had surgery Friday to insert an implantable cardioverter defibrillator to restore his heart’s normal rhythm after the St. Louis Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim this week. Bouwmeester, 36, will be monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital until he is cleared to return to St. Loui
- s.
- Edmonton Oilers forward
Zack Kassian was suspended seven games by the NHL for kicking an opponent in the chest. Kassian swung his right leg and kicked Tampa Bay forward Erik Cernak in the chest during a game Thursday night.
NFL
Ravens’ Hurst suspended for four games
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancers.
Signed as a rookie free agent in 2014, Hurst, 28, played in all 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, with two starts at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for an NFL-record 3,296 yards rushing in 2019.
The Ravens also released safety Tony Jefferson, cutting ties with one of their defense’s highest-paid starters after his third and most inconsistent season in Baltimore.
TENNIS
Sakkari topples top-seeded Bencic
Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Belinda Bencic to claim a spot in the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy semifinals, while Petra Kvitova withdrew because of illness.
Bencic was a set and a break up before Sakkari stormed back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
That sets up a semifinal on Saturday against Elena Rybakina, who beat Oceane Dodin 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.
The other semifinal pits second-seeded Kiki Bertens against Ekaterina Alexandrova, who advanced by walkover after Kvitova’s withdrawal.
Kvitova said the unspecified illness bothered her on Thursday during a three-set win over Alison van Uytvanck.
Bertens, who won the St. Petersburg title last year, needed nearly two hours to win her quarterfinal 6-4, 7-6 (3) against qualifier Anastasia Potapova.
Nao Hibino advanced to the semifinals of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin by beating fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina
- 6-4, 6-2. It was the 84th-ranked Japanese player’s first win over a top-five player.
WNBA
Phoenix gives Griner multiyear deal
All-Star center Brittney Griner is staying in the desert.
The Phoenix Mercury signed Griner to a multi-year contract, possibly locking up one of the WNBA’s most dominant players through the end of her career.
The 6-foot-8 Griner has been an All-Star every year — there was no All-Star Game in 2016 due to the Olympics — since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft out of Baylor.
The Dallas Wings acquired former UConn player Katie Lou Samuelson along with a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for Azura Stevens
- .
ELSEWHERE
Graeme Fish
- broke a world record on his way to winning his first long track speed-skating world championship in Kearns, Utah. Fish finished in 12 minutes, 33.86 seconds Friday to claim gold in the men’s 10,000 meters in the opening event of the second day of the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval. The 22-year-old Canadian eclipsed the previous world record of 12:36.30, set by fellow Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen in 2015.
Keturah Orji set the women’s U.S. indoor triple jump record at the USA Track and Field Indoor championships in Albuquerque, N.M. She jumped 47 feet, 10¾ inches on her second attempt, besting the mark of 47-9¾ set by Tori Franklin
- last February. Orji came in fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and went to college at Georgia.
- Los Angeles FC signed veteran Major League Soccer striker
Bradley Wright-Phillips
- . Wright-Phillips spent the past seven seasons with the New York Red Bulls, becoming the eighth-leading goal-scorer overall and the top European goal-scorer in league history with 108 goals in 195 MLS appearances.
The University of Minnesota and women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen agreed on a contract extension that will keep her with the Golden Gophers into 202
- 4.
Roger Penske
- has upped the ante for this year’s Indianapolis 500. The purse will increase roughly $2 million to a record $15 million.
AROUND THE STATE
James Madison signed wide receiver Scott Bracey
- , a former All-Metro player of the year from Benedictine, for the 2020 season. Bracey transferred to JMU from Duke, where he spent the 2016 through 2019 seasons at. He will enroll as a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility with the Dukes. He appeared in 32 games with the Blue Devils, making 10 starts at receiver during the 2019 season, when he registered 21 receptions for 270 yards and a pair of scores.
- Richmond tennis great
Arthur Ashe, former Maggie Walker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier, former Virginia State basketball coach Harold Deane Sr.
- , are the locally connected sports figures among a class of 12 to be inducted into the Virginia Interscholastic Association’s Heritage Association Hall of Fame on June 26 in Charlottesville. The VIAHA shrine was established in 2016 to recognize African-American athletes, coaches and others who participated in the VIA from 1954 to 1970 and its predecessor, the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic League.
