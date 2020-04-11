COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mississippi State hires
McCray-Penson as coach
Mississippi State hired former Old Dominion women’s coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs’ coach.
Athletics director John Cohen called McCray-Penson “a proven winner who will lead one of the best programs in the nation” on the department’s website.
McCray-Penson, a former Tennessee star and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, said it’s been a dream to coach in the Southeastern Conference and she’s “grateful and blessed for this incredible honor and opportunity.”
McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job with the storied program following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley (Virginia). The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray-Penson, including 24-6 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA last season, when she was conference coach of the year.
Schaefer left MSU on Sunday for Texas after going 221-62, with a 27-6 finish and the No. 9 ranking last season.
Portland State transfer Holland Woods
- is headed home. The junior guard from Glendale, Ariz., said Saturday he’s returning to the Valley of the Sun to play for Arizona State. A 6-foot-1 guard, Woods averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 as a junior last season. He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver.
- Long Beach State center
Joshua Morgan became the fourth player to announce his transfer to Southern California this offseason. As a freshman, the 6-foot-11 Morgan was named Big West defensive player of the year. He was 19th in the nation with 2.5 blocks a game and averaged 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. He joined Santa Clara guard Tahj Eaddy, Utah Valley forward Isaiah White and Wofford big man Chevez Goodwin
- as new Trojans.
AUTO RACING
Virtual wreck in virtual IndyCar race
IndyCar’s virtual return to Michigan International Speedway mimicked the U.S. 500 at the start, when the current open-wheel racing stars mismanaged the green flag and triggered a spectacular crash.
The accident in the opening seconds of the Chevrolet 275 iRacing event gave Saturday’s latest event a throwback feel. When CART fractured and IndyCar was born, the CART teams boycotted the Indianapolis 500 and instead raced at Michigan. The alternative 1996 race opened with a huge wreck that only punctuated the absurdity of the split in American open-wheel racing.
So when multiple cars crashed before even reaching the virtual start/finish line, IndyCar was briefly scrambling for the reset button.
The virtual cleanup took time as drivers lobbied race control to delay the green so they could finish their tow and rejoin the field. An official finally told them to be quiet.
Michigan marked the first oval track on IndyCar’s virtual schedule, and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud won the race. IndyCar has not actually raced at Michigan since 2007, and only five of the drivers in the virtual return had ever raced the track before.
The race featured a a guest appearance from avid iRacer and new NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt finished third, behind the Team Penske duo of Pagenaud and Scott McLaughlin, winner of last week’s iRacing event at virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.
NHL
Oilers’ Colby Cave dies at 25
Colby Cave, whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on a rush down the ice, died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25.
The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Mr. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, said the condition did not appear linked to the coronavirus.
Mr. Cave was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was airlifted to Toronto after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on Monday. Mr. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst causing pressure on the brain.
Mr. Cave had four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.
