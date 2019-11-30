COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Missouri fires Odom
Missouri fired coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the tough Southeastern Conference.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a middling mark after Gary Pinkel‘s successful run.
Athletics director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
The Tigers were projected to contend for the top of the SEC East this season with the return of several key players and the arrival of high-profile Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant at quarterback. But the season began with a bumbling loss to Wyoming and never really got on track, and the Tigers were forced to beat Arkansas just to become bowl-eligible.
Not that winning six games mattered.
This past week, the school lost its appeal of NCAA penalties stemming from an incident involving a rogue tutor. That decision left in place postseason bans, recruiting and scholarship restrictions levied against the football, baseball and softball programs.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins pole for season-ending race
World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
It was the six-time Formula 1 champion’s record-extending 88th pole of his career and ended a surprising run of 10 races without pole since the German GP in late July.
Hamilton, who has won 10 races this season, claimed his fifth pole to tie the season-leading total of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished .194 seconds behind him. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third quickest at .360 seconds behind Hamilton.
Ferrari struggled for pace on the Yas Marina circuit, with Charles Leclerc fourth ahead of Sebastian Vettel. They were both around a half-second slower than Hamilton, who sealed his sixth title two races ago at the United States GP.
ELSEWHERE
- Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard
Ja Morant
- didn’t travel for the team’s Sunday game at Minnesota because of back spams. The Grizzlies saidthat Morant’s status is considered “week to week.” Morant first experienced the back spasms Monday in a 126-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He aggravated the back spasms Friday in a 103-94 loss to the Utah Jazz. Morant, the No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State, is averaging 18.6 points to lead all rookies.
Marta Bassino
- led an Italian 1-2 as a World Cup giant slalom victory in Killington, Vt., eluded
Mikaela Shiffrin
- again on Saturday. Bassino sealed a first career win by retaining her first-run lead to edge
Federica Brignone
- by 0.26 seconds. Brignone, who won this race last year, was first to greet her teammate and hugged her in the finish area. Shiffrin was a further 0.03 back in third for a fourth straight top-five finish in GS at the Vermont venue without taking the win. Still, the three-time defending overall World Cup champion extended her standings lead with a third podium finish to start the season. Shiffrin also will be favored on Sunday to claim a slalom win for the fourth straight year on the Super Star course.
- The Detroit Red Wings acquired goaltender
Eric Comrie
- in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit sent minor league defenseman
Vili Saarijarvi
- to Arizona in Saturday’s deal. The 24-year-old Comrie was 2-3 with a 4.21 goals-against average in five games over the previous three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. He was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October.
