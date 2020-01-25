HORSE RACING
Mucho Gusto wins Pegasus World Cup
Irad Ortiz Jr.’s move paid off, and Mucho Gusto’s earnings more than doubled in a couple of minutes.
Ortiz made a last-minute decision to take the mount aboard Mucho Gusto, and picked the right time to let the 4-year-old kick into high gear Saturday in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Ortiz was going to ride Spun to Run, then made the tough call about a week before the race to switch to Mucho Gusto. As it turned out, Spun to Run was scratched because of a health-related issue — and Mucho Gusto took the $1.8 million winner’s share of the purse.
Mucho Gusto finished the 1 1/8-mile trip around the dirt in 1:48.85. Mucho Gusto paid $8.80, $5 and $3,80. Mr Freeze returned $7.60 and $5.20, and War Story paid $6.80 to show.
Mucho Gusto’s career earnings went from about $780,000 to roughly $2.6 million. He could seriously add to that if, as expected, he makes his next start at the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world’s richest horse race — on Feb. 29.
The Pegasus was a wide-open betting race, especially after the two morning-line favorites — Omaha Beach and Spun to Run — were scratched on Thursday. Omaha Beach was going to run the Pegasus as the final race of his career.
In the $1 million Pegasus turf earlier Saturday, 11-1 shot Zulu Alpha emerged from an extremely tight pack by heading to the rail and running down leader Magic Wand.
Magic Wand started on the far outside and wasted no time getting to the front, and there was an enormous cluster of horses — “It was a mess,” said Luis Saez, who was aboard fifth-place finisher Arklow — not far from his heels for most of the 1 3/16-mile trip. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione guided Zulu Alpha to the inside and to what became his 10th career victory in 1:51.60.
BOBSLED
Humphries extends series points lead
Kaillie Humphries moved closer to her fourth overall World Cup championship in Konigssee, Germany, teaming with Sylvia Hoffman for her third victory of the season and extending her series points lead.
Humphries and Hoffman finished their two runs in 1 minute, 41.57 seconds for a close victory. Germany took second and third, with Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte crossing in 1:41.60 and Stephanie Schneider and Christin-Ann Strack in 1:41.66.
It was Humphries’ 25th career World Cup race win.
Humphries has a 48-point lead over Schneider with two races left in the World Cup season. A pair of silver medals in those last two races — or a victory combined with another top-seven finish — would be enough for Humphries to clinch the points title, no matter what Schneider does the rest of the way.
Humphries is bidding to be the first World Cup season-long champion for the U.S. since Jamie Greubel Poser won the women’s bobsled title in the 2016-17 season. That title came by 14 points over Humphries, who was then racing for Canada.
FIGURE SKATING
Liu wins U.S. women’s title
Alysa Liu, 14, held off Mariah Bell to win the women’s title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships title Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Liu hit two triple axels among eight triples overall and attempted the only quad of the event, a lutz she under-rotated. Her 160.12 points by far exceeded the rest of the field and lifted her to 235.52 and up from second place after the short program.
Short program winner Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champ, dropped to third place with a fall on a triple loop.
On Saturday, three-time defending champion Nathan Chen, who hasn’t lost an event since he struggled in the 2018 Olympics short program, won the men’s short program. His margin is so big, 114.13 points to 100.99 for second-place Jason Brown, that Chen probably could power skate through Sunday’s free program and still win.
ELSEWHERE
Joao Olavo Soares de Souza
- has been banned for life and fined $200,000 by the International Tennis Federation after being found guilty of match-fixing and corruption. The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the sanctions Saturday following a hearing earlier this month in London. The 31-year-old Brazilian player had been provisionally suspended since March of last year. An integrity unit investigation revealed that between 2015 and 2019, Souza was involved in match-fixing at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures tournaments in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Czech Republic
- .
Elena Curtoni
- led an Italian sweep of the podium at a women’s World Cup downhill in Bansko, Bulgaria, for her first career victory, while
Mikaela Shiffrin
- placed fourth. A late starter,
Curtoni benefited from improving visibility as the sun came out on the technically demanding Marc Girardelli course. It helped her to beat Marta Bassino by 0.10 seconds and Federica Brignone
- by 0.14, respectively. The three-time overall champion, Shiffrin, who won a downhill on the same course Friday, finished 0.35 behind, with her American teammate
Breezy Johnson
- 0.12 further back in fifth. Shiffrin leads the overall standings and is 270 points clear of Brignone, with
Petra Vlhova
- 335 behind in third.
- Forward
Jordan Morris
- and midfielder
Cristian Roldan
- will miss the United States’ exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 and will report to preseason with
- the Seattle Sounders of MLS. The U.S. Soccer Federation a
- lso said that goalkeeper
JT Marcinkowski
- will report to the San Jose Earthquakes. Twenty-two players remain with the U.S. ahead of the match at Carson, Calif., i
- ncluding 12 who have never played for the national team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.