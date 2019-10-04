TRACK AND FIELD
Muhammad breaks own world mark
American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles Friday night in Doha, Qatar, circling in 52.16 seconds at world championships to top the mark she set earlier this year by .04 seconds.
The late-blooming 29-year-old, who didn’t have a sponsor or a spot at the London Olympics seven years ago, rewrote the mark that had gone 15 years without being touched before she did it at U.S. nationals in July.
She needed every fraction, as her lean into the line was only good enough for a .07-margin over 20-year-old Sydney McLaughlin, whose time of 52.23 would’ve been the world record a mere 10 weeks ago.
NHL
Blues sign Schenn to eight-year deal
The St. Louis Blues signed Brayden Schenn to an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million, locking up one of their top centers after their run to the Stanley Cup championship last season.
Schenn, 28, was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia in 2017 and put up a career-high 28 goals the following season and 70 points overall as he named an All-Star. Last season, Schenn had 54 points in the regular season and 12 more in the playoff run.
Schenn, in his ninth full NHL season, has 154 goals and 218 assists in 588 regular-season games and eight goals and 18 assists in 50 career postseason games.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Banks cut after arrest, comments on police
Jeremy Banks has been dismissed from the Tennesseel team after video showed him cursing and saying “where I’m from, we shoot at cops” during his arrest last month following a traffic stop. The linebacker has apologized .
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Friday he decided to “remove” Banks in the best interest of the team and university.
Banks was arrested Sept. 15 after a records check during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.
- Washington State defensive coordinator
Tracy Claeys
- resigned two weeks after the Cougars gave up 50 points in the second half of a 67-63 loss to UCLA. The school said
Roc Bellantoni
- and
DarcelMcBath
- will run the defense on an interim basis.
- Oklahoma kicker
Calum Sutherland
- has been suspended indefinitely. Sutherland, a sophomore, was arrested Sept. 21 on a public intoxication charge. The statement did not specify a reason for the suspension.
TENNIS
Djokovic advances to Japan Open semifinals
Novak Djokovic is making quite a debut in Tokyo. Competing in the Japanese capital for the first time, Djokovic beat fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals of the Japan Open.
Showing no lingering effects of a shoulder injury, Djokovic is attempting to win a title in a tournament debut for the 10th time. He has not dropped a set at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, and he has broken serve 12 times in three matches.
Djokovic will next meet David Goffin, who beat Hyeon Chung 6-2, 6-2.
Murray ousted in China Open
Andy Murray‘s run at the China Open is finished. The former No. 1, who had won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January, lost to top-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals in Beijing.
Karen Khachanov beat Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Top-seeded Ash Barty reached the semifinals in the women’s draw by beating Petra Kvitova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
LOCAL GOLF
Loving, Jenkins lead Willow Oaks Invitational
Larry Loving, a Willow Oaks Country Club member, and Chesterfield’s Steve Jenkins posted a 7-under-par 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Willow Oaks Fall Invitational.
Virginia Beach residents Joe Morton and Brian Amrheim shot a 66 to hold second place a shot ahead of defending champions Patrick Hawks of Suffolk and Kyle Martin of Newport News as well as Willow Oaks members Matt Hedley and Drew Morris. Joe Pryor of Richmond and Tyler Clark of Moseley also shot a 67 as did Jimmy Delp of Arlington and Justin Young of Salem.
Keith Decker of Martinsville and Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg led the senior division (50 and over) with a 65, and Leon Roday of Henrico and Tim Vigotsky of Centreville posted a 70 to top the super senior division (65 and over).
ELSEWHERE
- An amateur coach was sentenced to three months in prison for his role in a college basketball bribery scheme that sought to steer impressionable NBA-bound athletes toward fledgling money managers and handlers.
Merl Code
- , 45, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge
Edgardo Ramos
- , who called the Greer, S.C., resident a “very decent human being” who played a lesser role in a conspiracy that gave a glimpse into corruption in major college sports.
- The Los Angeles Sparks fired general manager Penny Toler after her postgame tirade when the team lost Game 2 in the second round of the WNBA playoffs. Toler had also served as executive vice president.
Eric Holoman
- , the team’s managing partner and governor, will replace her on an interim basis while a national GM search is conducted. The Sparks finished atop the Western Conference with a 22-12 regular-season record. But they were swept in three games by the Connecticut Sun in the postseason. ESPN reported Thursday that Toler entered the Sparks’ locker room after the loss on Sept. 19 and launched into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial slurs. Toler acknowledged using the slurs but told ESPN they weren’t directed at any of the players.
