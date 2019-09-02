COLLEGE FOOTBALL
N.C. State loses wideout Riley
North Carolina State receiver C.J. Riley will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament on a special teams play.
Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Riley tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during the Wolfpack’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina.
The junior was injured while covering a punt late in the first quarter. He lunged to tackle returner Tyler Snead but missed and immediately grabbed his knee in pain.
Riley caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season and was expected to help replace Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers.
Freshman Devin Carter was listed as the starter on the depth chart for this week’s game against Western Carolina. Gamecocks QB Bentley out indefinitely A source close to South Carolina’s program said Gamecocks starting quarterback Jake Bentley will be out indefinitely with a broken foot. It was not immediately known how or when Bentley got injured.
Bentley played throughout South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Saturday in the opener for both teams.
With Bentley out, the Gamecocks are expected to turn to backup passer Ryan Hilinski to face Charleston Southern at home Saturday.
Hurts accounts for six TDs in Sooners’ win
New Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and the fourth-ranked Sooners rolled past visiting Houston 49-31 on Sunday night.
It was Hurts’ first game for Oklahoma since he transferred from Alabama. He put on a show as his predecessor, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, watched. He posted 508 total yards, the fifth-most in school history.
Hurts had a nearly flawless first half He completed 13 of 15 passes for 174 yards and rushed 11 times for 128 yards to help the Sooners lead 21-10 at the break.
The Sooners gained 686 total yards. Hurts finished with 332 yards passing and 176 yards rushing. Charleston Rambo caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
- Georgia receiver
Kearis Jackson
- will be out three to four weeks after suffering a broken hand in the season-opening victory over Vanderbilt. Coach
Kirby Smart
- said the redshirt freshman had “a couple of different breaks” in his hand and wrist area. Smart did not specify which hand was injured. Jackson made his first career start for the No. 3 Bulldogs in the 30-6 victory. He had two catches but was injured on a tackle near the Vanderbilt goal line after hauling in a 32-yard pass with about 10 minutes remaining in the game.
- Illinois running back
Mike Epstein
- sustained a season-ending injury for the third straight year. Coach
Lovie Smith
- said Monday the junior hurt his knee in the third quarter of the opener against Akron. Epstein has played 13 games over three seasons and rushed for 802 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
AUTO RACING
Force, Kalitta triumph at U.S. Nationals
John Force raced to his fifth career victory at Indianapolis, winning the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals.
Force tied Ed “Ace” McCulloch for the most Funny Car wins in Indy history, powering his Camaro to a run of 3.919 seconds at 324.44 mph to beat Jack Beckman. It was the second win this year for the 70-year-old Force, the 151st in his career and his first at Indy since 2012.
Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Alex Laughlin (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in their respective categories at the final regular-season race of the year.
Kalitta won for the first time at Indy and 46th time, slipping past Billy Torrence.
Laughlin won for the first time in 2019, beating Erica Enders in the final. Savoie claimed his second win at Indy, edging points leader Andrew Hines.
NHL
Carolina captain taking break from hockey
Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams said he is taking a break from the NHL to start this season.
With the start of training camp looming later this month, the 37-year-old forward said Monday that he will “step away” from the sport. “This is the first time in my life that I’ve felt unsure of my aspirations with regards to hockey,” Williams said.
Williams is an unrestricted free agent and three-time Stanley Cup champion whose two-year contract with Carolina expired after last season. He took over the team captaincy last year and led the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference final in their first playoff berth since 2009.
Williams has 312 goals and 474 assists in his 18-year career with Carolina, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Washington.
ELSEWHERE
- Top sprinter
Christian Coleman
- will be eligible for this month’s world championships and next year’s Olympics after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality. Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion and a favorite in the 100 meters, a distance at which he holds the world-leading time over the past three years. The world meet begins Sept. 28 in Qatar, where Coleman will be looking to add to the silver medal he won in 2017. In that race, he finished a spot ahead of Usain Bolt, who was running in his last 100. Coleman faced a possible sanction for three “whereabouts failures” over a 12-month period. That meant he either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he could be found, or he wasn’t where he said he’d be when they came to test. But the World Anti-Doping Agency’s interpretation of the rule backdated his first failure to April 1, 2018, instead of the date it actually occurred, June 6, 2018. His final failure was April 26, 2019. USADA said that because there weren’t three failures within 12 months it would not pursue the case.
- Detroit Tigers minor league catcher
Chace Numata
- has died days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania. He was 27. Mr. Numata, who was playing for Double-A Erie, was found unresponsive Friday morning by Erie police. GoErie.com reported that police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head. Surveillance video was reviewed, and police Capt.
Rick Lorah
- said no vehicles were involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.