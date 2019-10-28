COLLEGE FOOTBALL
N.C. State turns to freshman at QB
North Carolina State will start redshirt freshman Devin Leary at quarterback against No. 23 Wake Forest.
Saturday’s game will be Leary’s first start for the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), making him the first redshirt freshman to start at QB for N.C. State since current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (Collegiate) did it in 2010.
The position has yet to provide the consistency sought by coach Dave Doeren after losing three-year starter Ryan Finley. Matthew McKay started the first five games followed by Bailey Hockman for two.
Louisville said kicker Blanton Creque
- will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament. Creque’s injury, sustained while attempting a tackle late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 28-21 victory against Virginia, also ended the collegiate career of the Cardinals’ most accurate kicker (82.3). The senior will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks. Creque made 8 of 11 field goal tries and all 33 extra point attempts for 57 points this season.
- Arizona coach
Kevin Sumlin fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing. Sumlin promoted defensive analyst and former NFL assistant Chuck Cecil to interim defensive coordinator. Yates remained on Arizona’s staff after Sumlin was hired to replace Rich Rodriguez
- , who was fired in 2018. Arizona has struggled defensively this season, ranking 119th in the FBS in total defense, allowing 469.9 yards per game, and 118th in scoring defense, giving up 35 points per game.
NHL
Jackets put Texier, Murray on IR
The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without two key players injured in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia for several weeks.
The team put rookie forward Alexandre Texier and defenseman Ryan Murray on injured reserve.
Texier, 20, is expected to miss two to four weeks with a knee injury. Murray, 26, will be out for up to a month with a broken hand.
The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Brendan Perlini in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Perlini, 23, has been a healthy scratch for most of this season, appearing in just one game. But he has 45 goals and 27 assists in 200 career appearances with Chicago and Arizona. The Red Wings parted with defenseman Alec Regula
- in Monday’s deal.
- The NHL suspended Winnipeg Jets forward
Adam Lowry for two games for boarding Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington
- . The infraction came with 2 seconds left in the second period of Winnipeg’s 2-1 overtime win over Calgary in Saturday’s outdoor game in Regina, Saskatchewan.
BASEBALL
Pirates fire GM Huntington
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ front office overhaul is complete. The team fired general manager Neal Huntington on Monday, the third high-profile dismissal following a last-place finish in the NL Central.
Pittsburgh parted with manager Clint Hurdle on the final day of the regular season. Team president Frank Coonelly stepped away last week and will be replaced by former Pittsburgh Penguins executive Travis Williams. Kevan Graves will serve as interim general manager while the club begins the search for Huntington’s full-time replacement.
Huntington arrived in Pittsburgh in 2007 and oversaw a franchise-wide makeover in which the club emerged from two decades of losing to reach the playoffs three straight times from 2013 to 2015. The team began to slide out of contention in 2016 and has finished under .500 in three of the past four seasons.
Former Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom
- took over the Boston Red Sox’ new chief baseball officer aware of the team’s high expectations. “My expectations are high,” Bloom said. I know the expectations of the baseball operations staff are high. That’s a good thing.” A 36-year-old Yale graduate who worked his way up from intern to Rays assistant general manager, Bloom will take over a franchise that won it all in 2018 but missed the playoffs this season despite the biggest payroll in baseball.
- Yankees pitching coach
Larry Rothschild is leaving New York after nine seasons. Rothschild replaced Dave Eiland in November 2011 to work for then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi,
- who had been a catcher for the Cubs during Rothschild’s first season as Chicago’s pitching coach.
TENNIS
Halep overcomes Andreescu
Simona Halep saved a match point before beating Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.
Halep, a former No. 1 who won the Wimbledon title in July, saved the match point in the 12th game of the second set.
Earlier, defending champion Elina Svitolina stretched her unbeaten run at the season-ending tournament into a new year, beating Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (12), 6-4 in her opening match. Svitolina, the only player in this year’s field who has not won a title this season, was unbeaten in the tournament last year.
Roger Federer
- has withdrawn from the Paris Masters to get some rest ahead of next month’s ATP Finals. Federer, 38, won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time on Sunday.
ELSEWHERE
The NBA fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris
- $35,000 for his offensive language toward a referee. Morris’ actions came during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-111 victory Saturday in Detroit.
- Wake Forest said freshman forward
Tariq Ingraham is out for the basketball season after tearing his Achilles tendon. Coach Danny Manning
- said Monday that Ingraham had surgery last week to repair the tendon in his left foot. He was injured during practice last Thursday.
- The WNBA and the players association agreed to extend their labor agreement until the end of the year. The 60-day extension came with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Thursday.
