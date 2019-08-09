TENNIS
Nadal rallies to reach Rogers Cup semis
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal rallied to reach the Rogers Cup (Canada) semifinals Friday night, beating No. 7 Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The winner last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event, Nadal won his 380th ATP Masters 1000 match, a day after breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the tour record. Nadal has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.
In the semifinals, the 33-year-old Spanish star will face the winner of the late match between No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut and No. 16 Gael Monfils.
Fognini beat Nadal in their last meeting in the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals.
In the afternoon, Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal.
The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3.
Williams advances at Rogers Cup
Serena Williams advanced to the Rogers Cup (Canada) semifinals Friday night, beating soon-to-be-top-ranked Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 at breezy York University. Playing her first event since losing the Wimbledon final, Williams will face the winner of the late match between fourth-seeded Simona Halep and Czech Marie Bouzkova.
The 37-year-old Williams, ranked 10th and seeded eighth, won the event in 2001, 2011 and 2013 — all in Toronto — and has a tournament-record 33 victories in 37 matches. She won the last of her 72 singles titles in the 2017 Australian Open.
Osaka will go from No. 2 to No. 1 on Monday when the new ranking is announced. She played Williams for the first time since beating her last year in the U.S. Open final.
Halep is playing her first event since beating Williams in the Wimbledon final.
In the afternoon, Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian Rogers Cup semifinalist since 1979, overcoming a groin injury to beat third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-4. Andreescu will face Sofia Kenin, a 7-6 (2), 6-4 winner over sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina.
Murray to make singles return next week
Andy Murray says he has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week. Murray announced the news on his Facebook page Friday.
The three-time major champion and former No. 1 hasn’t played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January. At the time, he made it sound as if he would be retiring because of a painful hip that already has been surgically repaired.
But Murray had a second hip operation shortly after that and began playing doubles in June.
He has been cautious about when he might be able to get back on the court in singles.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma DB Norwood out for year
Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.
Norwood started all 14 games last season and was the projected starter at nickel back this season. Riley said the junior will be missed because of his experience and versatility, including his play on special teams.
Riley said Brendan Radley-Hiles, Chanse Sylvie and Jeremiah Criddell all could fill the role.
AUTO RACING
McClaren to return to IndyCar full time
McLaren will return to full-time IndyCar competition next season for the first time since 1979 in a partnership with existing team Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.
The new venture will be renamed Arrow McLaren Racing SP and rely on SPM’s current infrastructure. McLaren will be responsible for technical expertise, commercial experience and marketing. It will be a two-car team but switch next season to Chevrolet.
ELSEWHERE
Rosie Ruiz
- , the Boston Marathon course-cutter who was stripped of her victory in the 1980 race and went on to become an enduring symbol of cheating in sports, has died. She was 66. Ms. Ruiz, who was also known as Rosie Vivas, died in Florida of cancer on July 8, according to an obituary that made no mention of her Boston Marathon infamy.
An unknown who didn’t look or act like she had just run 26.2 miles, Ms. Ruiz finished first in the women’s division in Boston in 1980 in a then-record time of 2 hours, 31 minutes, 56 seconds. Even as she was awarded her medal and the traditional olive wreath, her competitors wondered how a woman they hadn’t ever heard of — or seen on the course — could have won.
Two Harvard students came forward to say they saw Ruiz join the race near Kenmore Square, about a mile from the finish.
Ms. Ruiz was stripped of her title eight days after the race. Canadian Jacqueline Gareau was declared the rightful winner and brought back to Boston the next month to receive her due.
Roy Hibbert
- , a former center at Georgetown who spent nine seasons in the NBA, has been hired by the 76ers as a player development coach.
A team source confirmed the hiring, first reported by Shams Charania.
According to the source, this is a new position.
The 7-foot-2 Hibbert was drafted No. 17 overall in the first round by the Raptors in the 2008 draft and dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a draft-day deal that became official two weeks later.
He was an All-Star with the Pacers in 2012 and 2014. He was a key member of Pacers teams that lost in the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014.
In 662 regular-season games he averaged 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds. Hibbert also averaged 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 54 career playoff games.
