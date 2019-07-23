COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA punishes DePaul, Leitao
The NCAA suspended men’s coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of the regular season Tuesday, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.
The NCAA also put the Big East program on three years of probation, issued a $5,000 fine and said an undetermined number of games will be vacated because DePaul put an ineligible player on the floor. An unidentified former associate head coach is also facing a three-year show-cause order for his role in the violations.
According to an NCAA infractions committee decision, the associate head coach arranged for the assistant director of basketball operations to live with a prospect to help ensure the player did the work necessary to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. That arrangement violated recruiting rules.
Leitao is a former head coach at Virginia and his assistant stops include Connecticut, Missouri and Tulsa.
- BYU guard
Nick Emery
- said Tuesday he is retiring from basketball following a college career that began with high expectations but that ended with him at the center of an NCAA investigation. Emery has a year of eligibility still remaining. Emery made a splash right away at BYU, averaging a career-best 16.3 points during his first season and setting a BYU freshman record with 97 3-pointers. He helped the Cougars reach the semifinals of the 2016 NIT. After playing for two years, he withdrew from school for the 2017-18 season, citing personal reasons. The 6-foot-2 guard returned to the program in 2018 and he began his third and final season serving a nine-game suspension following the NCAA investigation. The NCAA last year placed the men’s program on probation for two years and said it must vacate 47 wins from Emery’s freshman and sophomore seasons. The NCAA said Emery received more than $12,000 in benefits from four boosters.
NHL
Predators reach seven-year deal with Sissons
The Nashville Predators avoided arbitration with Colton Sissons by signing the forward to a seven-year, $20 million contract.
Sissons, 25, had 15 goals and 15 assists in 75 games in 2018-19.
- The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman
Deryk Engelland
- to a one-year deal for the upcoming season. The team also acquired goaltender
Garret Sparks
- from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward
David Clarkson
- and a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NHL entry draft.
SWIMMING
Sun wins 200 freestyle; Rapsys disqualified
Sun Yang again was in the middle of controversy at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Only this time, it wasn’t his doing.
The Chinese star with a history of doping still was shunned on the medals podium.
Sun won the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday night after Danas Rapsys of Lithuania finished first and was disqualified for an apparent false start.
Sun touched second, but was elevated after Rapsys had already celebrated in the pool.
Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan took silver. Martin Malyutin of Russia and Duncan Scott of Britain tied for bronze.
On the podium, Scott wanted no part of sharing the moment with Sun. Scott kept his hands clasped behind his back and refused to shake Sun’s hand.
Sun, who served a three-month doping ban in 2014, is being allowed by FINA to compete in Gwangju ahead of a Court for Arbitration in Sport hearing in September that threatens Sun’s career.
Sun, the current Olympic champion in the 200 freestyle, was timed in 1 minute, 44.93 seconds.
Without three-time defending champion Katie Ledecky in the field, Simona Quadarella of Italy won the 1,500 freestyle in 15:40.89 — well off Ledecky’s world record of 15:20.48.
Earlier Tuesday, the American star withdrew from the final because of unspecified illness. Ledecky also dropped out of the 200 freestyle heats.
STATE GOLF
Stanford holds one-shot lead
Vienna’s David Stanford shot a 5-under-par 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the 67th VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Winchester Country Club.
Michael Brennan of Leesburg posted a 67, and Ben Cooper of Richmond was in a four-way tie for third with a 68. Ross Funderburke of Roanoke posted a 69.
Stanford posted seven birdies and two bogeys.
After Wednesday’s second round, the field will be cut to the low 45 players and ties for Thursday’s final round.
ELSEWHERE
- Boxer
Maxim Dadashev
- died Tuesday, two days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28. The Russian Boxing Federation said Dadashev suffered a brain swelling in Friday’s light-welterweight fight with
Subriel Matias
- at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. He underwent surgery, but his heart stopped Tuesday, the federation said.
- The Phoenix Suns signed big man
Cheick Diallo
- to a multiyear contract. Diallo, 22, played the past three seasons with New Orleans, averaging 6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 62%.
- Kansas defensive lineman
Malcolm Lee
- was arrested near the football stadium on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Lee, a sophomore, played in 12 games last season, recording 43 tackles and five sacks.
- Austin FC is turning to a familiar face in U.S. soccer to the lead the new franchise into its inaugural MLS season in 2021.
Josh Wolff
- , former U.S. men’s national team striker and current assistant, was named head coach of Austin FC on Tuesday, taking over a club that doesn’t yet have a roster or a stadium.
- Former New York Mets star
Dwight Gooden
- was arrested in Newark, N.J., on Monday night on a charge of drunk driving. He was scheduled for a court date on Tuesday for a June drug arrest.
