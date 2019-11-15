COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Seton Hall given probation for three years
The NCAA on Friday placed the men’s program at No. 12 Seton Hall on probation for three years, taken away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and limited recruiting in each of the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer tampering case started in 2016.
Under terms of the agreement, Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard was given a two-game suspension he has already served, and his former assistant and current St. Peter’s University head coach Shaheen Halloway received a four-game suspension that has two games remaining. Seton Hall remains eligible for the NCAA tournament.
NBA
Anthony returning to league with Blazers
Carmelo Anthony is getting another shot in the NBA. The 10-time All-Star is returning to the league with the Portland Trail Blazers, a source with knowledge of the details said Thursday night.
Anthony hasn’t played since a short stint with the Houston Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games. But the Blazers hope there is still enough game left in the 35-year-old forward to help them overcome a 4-8 start.
TENNIS
Zverev’s win eliminates Nadal at ATP Finals
Defending champion Alexander Zverev secured the last semifinal spot at the ATP Finals in London — eliminating Rafael Nadal in the process.
Zverev beat already eliminated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the O2 Arena to finish second behind Stefanos Tsitsipas in the group and set up a semifinal against Dominic Thiem.
Earlier, Nadal rallied to beat Tsitsipas 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5. But Zverev’s win left him, Nadal, and Tsitispas with 2-1 records — with the top-ranked Spaniard eliminated based on the tournament’s tiebreaker rules.
Tsitsipas will face six-time champion Roger Federer in the first semifinal on Saturday. The Greek had secured a semifinal spot by winning his opening two matches.
GOLF
Lee takes one-shot lead over Long, Todd
Danny Lee felt he could make everything Friday, and for the longest time he did.
Already at 10-under par through 13 holes, Lee started thinking about a sub-60 round when he hit a downhill birdie putt too hard and wound up three-putting for bogey. Four pars later, he had to settle for a 9-under 62 and a one-shot lead among early starters in the Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Lee had a one-shot lead over Adam Long and Brendon Todd, who resurrected his career two weeks ago with a win in the Bermuda Championship.
The first round started a day late because of heavy rains — more than 9 inches since Monday — that left El Camaleon flooded and forced a washout Thursday. The second round was scheduled for Saturday, and because of limited daylight in November, the tournament will not end until Monday.
Lee shot 29 on the front nine. The 62 matched his career-best round on the PGA Tour, a 62 he shot in the third round of the 2015 John Deere Classic.
BASEBALL
Pirates to hire Cherington as GM
The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager, a source familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Cherington likely will be introduced by Pittsburgh at a news conference on Monday, the source said. Cherington will replace Neal Huntington, who was hired in September 2007 and fired in October.
Now 45, Cherington took over from Theo Epstein as GM of the Boston Red Sox in October 2011. Cherington helped the Red Sox win the 2013 Series but left in August 2015 when Boston hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations.
Minnesota’s Brent Rooker
- hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the United States beat Taiwan 3-2 in Tokyo to keep alive the Americans’ chance of earning an Olympic berth at the Premier12 tournament. The U.S. finished the super round 2-3 and could earn a berth if Taiwan (1-3) beats Australia (1-3), and South Korea (3-1) defeats Mexico (3-2) on Saturday. If those two results occur, the Americans would play Mexico on Sunday in the Premier12 bronze-medal game for a chance to reach the Olympics.
NHL
Canadiens hand Capitals setback
Shea Weber scored to extend his point streak to five games, Carey Price made 25 saves and responded to a big hit by Alex Ovechkin on Jonathan Drouin, beating the Washington Capitals 5-2.
A misdemeanor charge accusing Toronto star forward Auston Matthews
- of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior has been dismissed in Scottsdale, Ariz. Matthews, 22, had been charged over the summer in connection with a May incident.
- Calgary defenseman
TJ Brodie is home from the hospital after falling to the ice and convulsing at practice Thurday. General manager Brad Treliving
- said Friday that Brodie was “feeling good” and neurological tests came back negative. .
SOCCER
Dest, Zardes lead U.S. men past Canada
Sergiño Dest set up a goal in the second minute of his American competitive debut, Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the United States defeated Canada 4-1 in CONCACAF Nations League match in Orlando, Fla.
