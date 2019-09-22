AUTO RACING
Newgarden wraps up IndyCar title
Josef Newgarden won his second championship in three years with a smooth drive in the IndyCar season finale, where he played it safe and watched rookie Colton Herta dominate the road course at Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.
Newgarden needed only to finish fourth or better to give Roger Penske his 16th IndyCar title and his drive clearly indicated he wouldn’t get aggressive and risk throwing it away. The American from Tennessee finished eighth Sunday — good enough to beat teammate Simon Pagenaud by 25 points in the championship race.
The championship gave Team Penske a season sweep of the crown jewels of IndyCar; Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 in May for Penske’s record 18th victory.
Pagenaud was chasing Scott Dixon and Penske teammate Will Power in the closing laps to get a shot at Herta — Pagenaud’s only real chance at winning the title — but settled for fourth in what will still go down as a career-defining season. His sweep of all the events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May earned him a contract extension that Penske confirmed before the race has been completed.
Vettel ends victory drought
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel took advantage of an early pit stop to win the Singapore Grand Prix and end a 13-month winless streak in Formula 1.
Vettel, who started third on the grid, crossed the finish line 2.641 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc — who was unhappy with team pit strategy — in a Ferrari 1-2.
It was four-time F1 champion Vettel’s first win since the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third while championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fourth.
With six races remaining, Hamilton holds a 65-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished fifth. The winner of each race gets 25 points.
It was Vettel’s fifth victory under the lights in Singapore and ended a 22-race winless streak.
TENNIS
Osaka wins Pan Pacific crown
Top-seeded Naomi Osaka won her first singles title since the Australian Open in January by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in the Toray Pan Pacific final.
It was Osaka’s first title in the country of her birth — she lost finals in Tokyo in 2016 and 2018 — and fourth in her career. She won back-to-back majors at the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in January.
Medvedev takes St. Petersburg title
Daniil Medvedev continued his storming run of form by beating Borna Coric 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open.
On a run of playing in five consecutive finals including his U.S. Open defeat to Rafael Nadal, the Russian never faced a break point against Coric — even though the Croatian had won all four of their previous meetings on hard courts.
The fourth-ranked Medvedev moved to 6-6 in career finals, while Coric is now 2-4 after his first final in 11 months.
Collins beats Venus Williams in first round
Danielle Collins, a former Virginia standout, beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the opening round of the Wuhan (China) Open.
Williams controlled the match early, going up 5-3 in the first set before dropping nine games in a row. A major turning point occurred when Williams failed to convert 2 set points while up 5-4 in the first.
After falling behind 0-5 in the second set, Williams stormed back to force the tiebreaker, which Collins won 7-5. Collins has now won both of her encounters with Williams, her previous win coming in last year’s Miami quarterfinals.
Collins will next play defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated fellow Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in the pair’s first meeting.
- After
Roger Federer
- secured a must-win victory for Team Europe,
Alexander Zverev
- ensured the Laver Cup was retained in a title-deciding super-tiebreaker against
Milos Raonic
- of Team World in Geneva. Zverev fired a cross-court forehand winner to clinch a 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 victory in the decisive singles match and give the Europeans a 13-11 win in points.
- At the Korea Open in Seoul,
Karolina Muchova
- defeated fourth-seeded
Magda Linette
- 6-1, 6-1 in the final.
WNBA
Aces down Mystics behind Cambage
Liz Cambage scored 28 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 92-75 victory over the visiting Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Aces staved off elimination after losing the first two games of the series in Washington D.C. The Mystics’ eight-game winning streak ended.
A’Ja Wilson added 21 points and eight rebounds, while Kayla McBride had 18 points.
League MVP Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 22 points. Kristi Toliver added 14 points, while Aerial Powers chipped in 13.
The best-of-five series resumes in Las Vegas on Tuesday for Game 4.
YACHT RACING
Team Australia wins $1 million prize
A matter of 2½ feet meant the difference between sailing off with $1 million in SailGP’s inaugural championship regatta or getting nothing.
Team Japan’s Nathan Outteridge gambled and lost, allowing countryman Tom Slingsby to steer Team Australia to victory in Marseille, France, in a showdown between two of the world’s best skippers aboard fast, foiling F50 catamarans.
Slingsby overcame an error at the start and passed Outteridge in a tight maneuver approaching the penultimate mark to win one of the biggest prizes in sailing history.
After a delay to let the wind settle in and to set the course, the race took just less than 10 minutes.
New Zealander Phil Robertson skippered China to third place overall, breaking a tie with Dylan Fletcher’s British crew.
