NFL
Ex-Redskin Dunbar accused of armed robbery
Police in South Florida are trying to find Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party, authorities said Thursday.
Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
Police said the four men then fled the home in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would make it easy to leave quickly, leading detectives to believe the robbery was planned. No injuries were reported.
Baker and Dunbar are both from Miami.
Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions. He was the last of the three New York picks in that first round.
“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”
Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.
“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”
Seahawks re-sign QB Smith
While there had been much discussion about Cam Newton filling the Seahawks’ backup quarterback job in recent days, there was no indication the team ever seriously considered it.
Thursday, the Seahawks made a move to put that talk to a stop, agreeing to re-sign Geno Smith, who served as Russell Wilson‘s backup last year and will compete to do so again in 2020.
A source told The Seattle Times the move was expected to happen and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the two sides had agreed on a one-year deal.
The Seahawks have three quarterbacks on its roster — Wilson (Collegiate), Smith and Anthony Gordon, who was signed last month as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Washington State.
Gordon and Smith will compete for the backup job, though new roster rules this year might make it easier to keep all three in some capacity, either on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.
The Seahawks will have to waive a player off its 90-man roster to make room for Smith. That move was not announced Thursday.
- New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has re-signed offensive lineman Patrick Omameh. The 6-foot-4, 327-pound Omameh joined New Orleans at the start of training camp last season and appeared in 14 regular-season games with one start. The seven-year veteran filled in at both the guard and tackle positions as well as on special teams.
NBA
Filipino prospect Sotto signs with G League
Kai Sotto, a 7-foot-2 center from the Philippines, has become the fourth player to sign with the new G League select team for next season.
Sotto’s signing was announced Wednesday. He joins five-star high school recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix on the new team, one that will be unaffiliated with any NBA club or any existing G League franchise.
Sotto spent this past season at a development academy in Atlanta.
He turned 18 on Monday and had gotten attention during the recruiting process from several SEC schools but decided the G League’s path toward preparing for the 2021 NBA draft was his best choice.
Sotto took part in the Basketball Without Borders camp in Chicago this past February during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.
NHL
Penguins’ Simon out several months
Penguins forward Dominik Simon is out six to seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Simon initially hurt the shoulder in a loss to the Sharks on Feb. 29 and underwent surgery on April 29. The team announced the procedure on Thursday. The surgery would preclude Simon from returning if the 2019-20 NHL season resumes. The league is currently on “pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25-year-old Simon had seven goals and 15 assists in 64 games this season for Pittsburgh.
Coyotes part ways with CEO Cohen
The Coyotes confirmed Thursday that they are parting ways with president and CEO Ahron Cohen.
Cohen has been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner Andrew Barroway. Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after Steve Patterson stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser after a year on the job.
Alex Meruelo purchased a 95% stake in the team less than a year ago and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension early in the 2019-20 season.
