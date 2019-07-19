NFL
League won’t suspend Chiefs’ Hill
Tyreek Hill has been cleared to report to Chiefs training camp next week after the NFL said Friday it would not suspend the star wide receiver under its personal conduct policy after a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.
The league spent eight hours interviewing Hill late last month about the case, which came to light after a recording of Hill and his fiance, Crystal Espinal, aired on television station KCTV5.
During the conversation, Espinal accused Hill of hurting their son. Police launched an investigation into potential child abuse, but the Johnson County, Kan., district attorney announced he could not charge Hill because it was not clear how the boy had sustained his injuries.
“Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy,” the NFL said in a statement. “He may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.”
Eagles sign Sproles
The Eagles have signed 36-year-old running back and returner Darren Sproles to a one-year contract. Sproles ranks sixth on the NFL career all-purpose yards list, with 19,520, just 152 yards behind former Raiders star Tim Brown, who is in the Hall of Fame.
Last year, Sproles returned from a hamstring injury against Washington on Dec. 3 and played the final five contests, plus the Eagles’ two playoff games, providing a boost to a ground game. He carried 29 times for 120 yards, 4.1 yards per carry.
- Offensive lineman
Mitch Petrus
- , a walk-on at Arkansas who went on to a three-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the New York Giants, has died. He was 32.
Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Mr. Petrus died of heat stroke Thursday night at a North Little Rock hospital after working outside that day at his family’s shop near his hometown of Carlisle, Ark.
- The Bills have signed safety
Kurt Coleman
- to replace
Rafael Bush
- after Bush unexpectedly announced his retirement less than a week before the start of training camp.
Bush had seven starts in 15 games during his one and only season with Buffalo last year. Coleman has nine seasons of NFL experience and had nine starts in 16 games with New Orleans last year.
GOLF
Clanton, Suwannapura take 5-shot lead
Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a 7-under 63 in alternate-shot play Friday to open a five-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event.
Clanton and Suwannapura birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine and played the last five holes in 2 under, making three birdies and a bogey.
They had a 16-under 194 total at Midland (Mich.) Country Club, with a best-ball round left Saturday.
Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 11 under with Simin Feng-Ruixin Liu (67), Na Yeon Choi-Jenny Shin (67) and Paula Creamer-Morgan Pressel (69).
NBA
Kings hire WNBA’s Harding
The Kings have hired former WNBA player Lindsey Harding as an assistant and player development coach on Luke Walton’s staff.
The team also hired Stacey Augmon and Rico Hines.
Harding played nine years in the WNBA before working as a pro personnel scout and then player development coach for the 76ers.
CYCLING
Alaphilippe builds race lead
Inspired by his yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe delivered the biggest shock so far in this Tour by holding off defending champion Geraint Thomas to win the only individual time-trial stage on Friday, extending his race lead and ratcheting up French hopes for a first homegrown champion since Bernard Hinault won his fifth title 34 years ago.
Roared on by crowds thunderously hammering on roadside barriers, and super-motivated on the 100th birthday of the iconic yellow shirt, Alaphilippe delivered a barnstorming performance on the tricky, hilly, turn-filled time-trial loop south of Pau, with spectacular views of the Pyrenees.
Having previously predicted that he’d lose time to Thomas, an expert in the race against the clock, Alaphilippe stunned even himself by emphatically relegating the Welshman into second place, 14 seconds slower.
Behind Thomas and Alaphilippe, there was significant movement in the overall standings among other riders also fighting to get on the podium.
Steven Kruijswijk vaulted to third overall. But his deficit to Alaphilippe grew to 2:12, having been just 1:27 off the lead before the French rider’s time-trial tour de force.
Thomas’ teammate, Egan Bernal, slipped from third to fifth overall, now 2:52 behind Alaphilippe.
ELSEWHERE
- The Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman
Jacob Trouba
- , who they acquired from Winnipeg in a major offseason trade.
The deal reached Friday with Trouba, 25, is for seven years and $56 million, with an $8 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season. He is expected to anchor the team’s defense.
A 2012 first-round draft pick by the Jets, Trouba set career highs in points (50) and assists (42) last season.
- Former world indoor 400-meter champion
Kemi Adekoya
- has been banned for four years for doping.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, said Friday that Adekoya tested positive for the banned steroid stanozolol. Her ban is backdated from November 2018.
The AIU said Adekoya’s results since Aug. 24 last year would be struck out, meaning she loses her Asian Games gold medals in the 400 hurdles and the 4x400 mixed relay. The hurdles gold is due to pass to Vietnam’s Quach Thi Lan and the relay gold to India.
