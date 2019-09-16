NHL
Labor peace assured until at least 2022
National Hockey League players announced Monday they will not opt out of the collective bargaining agreement, guaranteeing labor peace until at least 2022.
The NHL Players’ Association announced its decision just before the deadline to trigger its opt-out clause. Not terminating the CBA is a positive sign that negotiations are progressing toward an extension.
Meetings between owners and players have been going on since February and increased in frequency in recent weeks. The league also did not opt out of the CBA, with commissioner Gary Bettman citing momentum and the importance of labor peace overriding any issues the owners might have.
Players made significant concessions in the last CBA, which was agreed to in 2013. Escrow payments, health care, Olympic participation and what qualifies as hockey-related revenue are things players have cited as some of their top concerns.
- Right winger
Travis Konecny,
- a restricted free agent, signed a six-year pact with the Philadelphia Flyers that totals $33 million, an annual $5.5 million cap hit. Konecny, 22, scored 24 goals in each of his last two seasons.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LSU safety Harris out for rest of season
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said safety Todd Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of the season because of an injury during the fourth-ranked Tigers’ 65-14 victory over Northwestern State.
While LSU has not disclosed specifics about Harris’ condition, he had ice wrapped around his right knee when he left Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium.
- Oregon tight end
Cam McCormick
- will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. McCormick dressed and participated in warmups before the Ducks’ games against Nevada and last week against Montana but did not play. He was hampered by the injury throughout preseason camp.
- Florida State coach
Willie Taggart
- said junior defensive end/outside linebacker
Joshua Kaindoh
- will miss the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury. Kaindoh was carted off the field during Saturday’s 31-24 loss at Virginia. The injury means that junior
Janarius Robinson
- will likely start for the Seminoles (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) when they play host to Louisville (2-1, 0-0) on Saturday.
- Alabama defensive end
LaBryan Ray
- will be sidelined for at least one game with a foot injury. Crimson Tide coach
Nick Saban
- said that Ray is undergoing more testing and it’s “undetermined how long” he’ll be out. He said Ray won’t play in the second-ranked Tide’s game against Southern Miss on Saturday. Ray was injured in the road win over South Carolina.
- Add another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park. The century-old baseball park will host a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, starting in 2020. The date for the Fenway Bowl is expected to be announced on Tuesday. It will be the first college bowl game at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The ballpark has hosted other football dating to 1912, including the American Football League’s Boston Patriots in the 1960s and The Game last year between Harvard and Yale.
- Tennessee linebacker
Jeremy Banks
- was arrested early Sunday morning after a records check during a traffic stop revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge. University of Tennessee police said Banks made an illegal U-turn Sunday shortly before 4 a.m. Police said they arrested Banks for having an active warrant for failure to appear in court following a July 17 citation on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
WNBA
Lynx forward Collier named top rookie
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named the WNBA rookie of the year.
Collier is one of four unanimous selections on the all-rookie team. The others are Indiana Fever center Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner also was chosen in voting by the league’s 12 head coaches.
The 6-foot-1 Collier was drafted out of Connecticut with the sixth overall pick last spring.
ELSEWHERE
Morgan to miss rest of Pride’s season
Alex Morgan will miss the rest of the soccer season for the Orlando Pride because of a patella stress reaction in her right knee.
Morgan was injured while on duty with the U.S. national team, which won the Women’s World Cup in France this summer, the Pride said.
Morgan appeared in six matches for the National Women’s Soccer League team this season, four before the World Cup and two since.
Victim of cheating to receive medals
American Alysia Montaño will receive bronze medals she wasn’t awarded in the 2011 and 2013 world track and field championships because of cheating by a Russian who finished ahead of her but was later disqualified for doping.
Montaño said she had been invited to world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she’ll receive the medals for the 800-meter races in a ceremony on Sept. 30.
She finished fourth both years but was moved up in the standings when Russian Mariya Savinova was disqualified for doping.
Meanwhile, decorated U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix will be part of the 4x400 relay pool for the world championships as she rounds into elite form after giving birth.
- A 16-year-old Oklahoma high school football player has died after suffering an apparent head injury during a game. Yanda and Son funeral home said
Peter Webb
- died Sunday at an Oklahoma City hospital. The Oklahoman reported that Webb, who went to Southwest Covenant in the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon, was injured while making a tackle and striking his head on the ground during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Strother Public Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.