INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING
NOVA’s Swanson wins Pan Am gold medal
Richmond’s Charlie Swanson, a NOVA swimmer, won a gold medal at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, clocking 4:11.46, the seventh-best American time in this event in history.
Swanson came into the meet with 4:14.01, a time registered at the U.S. National Championships to help him qualify for the Pan American Games.
His performance moved him into the world’s top five at No. 4 and No. 2 among Americans behind only Jay Litherland‘s silver medal-winning 4:09.12 at the 2019 World Championships.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tech WR Ellis enters transfer portal
Virginia Tech wide receiver DeJuan Ellis has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, sources confirmed Saturday. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Ellis redshirted last season.
Born in Washington D.C., Ellis starred at Bishop O’Connell and then McDonogh School as a high school quarterback.
He’s learning the receiver position at Tech, where the Hokies brought in nine freshman wide receivers to this year’s team, joining six who redshirted last season.
A source close to Ellis said Ellis believes his place down on the depth chart is a result of issues he’s had with the team’s strength and conditioning, Ben Hilgart.
Neither head coach Justin Fuente nor Hilgart was immediately available for comment, a school spokesman said.
Ellis will finish summer classes at Virginia Tech, and hopes to transfer for the start of the fall semester. He has already been contacted by a number of programs, per the source.
Alabama RB Sanders out indefinitely
Alabama coach Nick Saban said freshman running back Trey Sanders is “out indefinitely” with a foot injury.
Saban said Saturday the injury will require surgery. He did not provide further details.
Saban said defensive tackle DJ Dale will likely miss about a week with a sprained knee. Linebacker Joshua McMillon also sustained “a potential knee injury.”
Sanders was rated the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect and top running back in the 247Sports composite rankings.
- West Virginia has added former LSU punter
Josh Growden
- as a graduate transfer. Growden averaged 41.4 yards per punt as a freshman in 2016 before
Zach Von Rosenburg
- replaced him as LSU’s primary punter the past two seasons.
- Florida defensive back
John Huggins
- has been dismissed from the program. A team spokesman declined to say what prompted the sophomore’s dismissal. Huggins had missed all of preseason camp while dealing with what the Gators called a “family issue.” According to a police report released earlier this week, a 19-year-old University of Florida student accused Huggins of choking her during a tutoring session last October. Huggins was upset because the tutor took his phone in hopes of ensuring he would stay for the entire session, the report said.
TENNIS
Nadal, Medvedev reach Montreal final
Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Rogers Cup final when Gael Monfils withdrew before their semifinal in Montreal.
Nadal will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, a 6-1, 7-6 (6) winner over sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov in the all-Russian first semifinal.
Monfils, seeded 16th, outlasted 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a match suspended Friday night because of lightning. Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday, but battled a sore left ankle that forced him to pull out of the semifinal.
Nadal won last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event. He has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.
Williams to face teenager in Toronto final
Teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the Rogers Cup title match with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin in Toronto, becoming the first Canadian in 50 years to make the women’s final.
Andreescu, 19, from nearby Mississauga, will face Serena Williams on Sunday.
Canadians Faye Urban and Vicki Berner played in the 1969 final, with Urban winning the tournament that was played on clay and called the Canadian Open.
Williams beat Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second semifinal.
Williams, 37, is ranked 10th and seeded eighth in her first event since losing the Wimbledon final. She won in 2001, 2011 and 2013 — all in Toronto — and has a tournament-record 34 victories in 38 matches. The American won the last of her 72 singles titles in the 2017 Australian Open.
Andreescu is returning from a right shoulder injury that sidelined her since the French Open in May.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Tebow out for rest of season
Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow‘s third season of professional baseball is over.
The 31-year-old outfielder playing for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a deep cut on his left hand on July 21, a source told Newsday.
The source said that Tebow is expected to be back next season. He’s been rehabbing independently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.