NBA
Nuggets give Malone extension
The Denver Nuggets on Tuesday signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Malone has helped build the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender since taking over in 2015-16. Denver advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season.
Malone guided the Nuggets to 33 wins in his first season at the helm. They jumped to 40 wins, then 46 and 54 last season, including the league’s best home record. Denver is off to a 21-8 start this season behind the play of versatile big man Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray.
Malone has a 194-163 record with Denver.
League offers Christmas Day showcase
The MVP is playing.
So are the reigning champions, north of the border.
And out in L.A., the NBA’s newest dynamic duos will square off as well.
On the 65th day of the season, with 454 games — more than one-third of the schedule — already in the books, the NBA’s unofficial start date has arrived. The annual Christmas Day quintupleheader of games is Wednesday, the day when the casual fan typically turns his or her attention toward the NBA.
The good news from a ratings perspective: Four of the Eastern Conference’s five best teams so far are on the schedule, all playing each other. The bad news: The two worst teams in the Western Conference so far also are on the schedule. But LeBron James and Anthony Davis‘ first Christmas as Los Angeles Lakers teammates — facing off against the crosstown rival Clippers — should certainly draw plenty of eyeballs.
The other matchups: Boston goes to Toronto in the NBA’s first Christmas game in Canada, followed by Milwaukee visiting Philadelphia, Houston going to Golden State, the Lakers-Clippers contest and then a nightcap between New Orleans and a Denver team led by Nikola Jokic and off to the best start in franchise history at 20-8.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fields still bothered by knee problem
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may not be fully healthy when the second-ranked Buckeyes face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.
Fields said Tuesday his left knee is only 80 to 85% heading into Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. He plans to wear a small brace during the game and brought a larger one in case anything happens.
Fields aggravated a previous injury against Penn State on Nov. 23 and again the following week against Michigan when a teammate rolled into his knee. He struggled in the first half of the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin before throwing two touchdown passes as the Buckeyes rallied for a 34-21 victory.
Fields has been practicing in the buildup to the Fiesta Bowl but with limited mobility.
The winner of Saturday’s game will face No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma in the national title game Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
ELSEWHERE
- Free agent and former Yankees reliever
Dellin Betances
- agreed to a contract with the New York Mets. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated infielder
Sam Haggerty
- for assignment. Betances’ deal is a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. Betances posted 70 or more appearances three times, from 2014 to 2016, during his eight years in the big leagues. Betances, 31, is coming off Achilles and shoulder injuries and made just one appearance in 2019. He posted a 2.22 ERA with 607 strikeouts in 373 1/3 innings between 2014 and 2018 and made at least 66 appearances in all five of those seasons.
- Oh no: A New York-based sports network has turned to the federal courts in its trademark dispute with Ohio State University over use of the letter “O.” Overtime Sports Inc., an online network focusing on high school basketball and football, has a capital O with sloping corners as its logo. Its application to trademark the logo is pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Ohio State asked the company in July to stop using of the logo, saying it was too close to its own trademarked octagonal “block O” letter. Overtime Sports disagrees with Ohio State’s position and on Monday filed a federal lawsuit in New York City asking that the university be prohibited from trying to stop the use of the logo.
