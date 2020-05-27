COLLEGES
ODU, ECU sign for six-game football series
Old Dominion and East Carolina have signed a six-game, home-and-home football series that will continue a rivalry that has produced close games and will provide easy access for fans of both programs to see their teams on the road.
Located 2½ hours from Norfolk, ECU is the closest Football Bowl Subdivision school to ODU.
Reducing spending has become more of a priority for college athletics since the coronavirus pandemic began and this series allows both schools to trim travel costs significantly.
- Colleges athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness rights under legislation approved Wednesday by the Michigan House, which overwhelmingly sent the bills to the Senate for consideration next. The measures would prohibit state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences from blocking student athletes from being compensated. Michigan’s legislation largely would take effect starting in 2023.
- Houston forward
Fabian White Jr.
- will have knee surgery this week and miss this season after injuring himself in a workout. White was working out on his own this week when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees. White started all 31 games last season, and he averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.
- Kentucky transfer
Johnny Juzang
- can play basketball for UCLA this winter. The NCAA approved a transfer waiver of the year in residence requirement, which typically forces a transfer to sit out one season before becoming eligible. As a result, Juzang is eligible to play what will be his sophomore season in 2020-21.
AUTO RACING
Cup Series race is rained out
Rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway forced postponement of Wednesday night’s Cup Series race to Thursday at 7 p.m. William Byron will take the green flag first for the Alsco Uniforms 500. He received the top starting spot after the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 500 were inverted.
The postponement also forced NASCAR to move Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway from Saturday to Monday at 7 p.m.
NFL
League clarifies onside-kick alternative
The NFL has clarified the rules proposal for an alternative to an onside kick.
The Philadelphia Eagles have proposed allowing one fourth-and-15 scrimmage play from 25-yard line of the team kicking off. It can only be done in regulation time, and be used twice. Should the team attempting the play succeed, it would keep the ball. If the defense is successful, its offense gets the ball at the spot where the play is blown dead.
A regular onside kick would remain an option.
Team owners will discuss and possibly vote on the Eagles’ suggestion on Thursday during a conference call. The idea is to virtually eliminate the onside kick because of a concern about injuries.
- New York Jets fans shouldn’t count on quarterback
Joe Flacco
- to be ready for the season opener. Flacco, 35, who had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck last month, told Sirius XM NFL radio he feels “normal right now,” but he definitely won’t be ready come the Jets’ first game of the regular season on Sept. 13. The Jets signed Flacco to a one-year, $1.5 million deal on Friday to be
Sam Darnold
- ‘s backup. The Jets expect Flacco to be cleared for contact in early September.
NHL
Penguins’ Bjugstad out after surgery
The Pittsburgh Penguins will head into whatever becomes of the NHL postseason without forward Nick Bjugstad.
The team said Bjugstad underwent spinal surgery to repair a herniated disk. General manager Jim Rutherford said the surgery was necessary after Bjugstad had a “setback” while recovering from a lower-body injury suffered just before the NHL went on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surgery ends a star-crossed season for Bjugstad, who appeared in just 13 games in his first full year with the Penguins. He missed more than three months after having surgery to repair a core muscle in November.
- Detroit Red Wings general manager
Steve Yzerman
- is keeping coach
Jeff Blashill
- despite another lackluster season. Blashill’s record over five seasons in Detroit is 153-194-52. Detroit had a league-low 17 wins in its 71-game season.
ELSEWHERE
- F
- ormer Atlanta catcher
Biff Pocoroba
- , who
- played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup o
- n the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, has died at age 66. Tom Wages Funeral Services in Snellville, Ga., confirmed that Mr. Pocoroba died Sunday. No cause of death was given. Mr. Pocoroba spent his 10-year career with the Braves, first joining the team for 67 games in 1975. His best season came in 1977, when he batted .290 with eight homers and 44 RBIs.
- Australian Open champions
Victoria Azarenka
- and
Sofia Kenin
- and U.S. Open winners
Sloane Stephens
- and
Bianca Andreescu
- will take part in the Credit One Bank Invitational 16-player team tennis event in Charleston, S.C., next month. It will be played on June 23-28 at the Daniel Island site where the WTA’s Volvo Car Open is typically held each spring. That clay-court event, set for this past April, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Formula 1 teams will be limited to spending $145 million next season and even less in following years, after motorsport’s governing body approved a budget
- cap on Wednesday. FIA said the cap will be scaled down
- to $140 million in 2022 and $135 million for 2023-2025, based on a 21-race season. It excludes driver salaries and engine costs. F1′s finances have taken a significant hit with the first 10 races of the season either canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.
