COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio State gives Day extension
Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and a raise, the university said Tuesday.
Day, 40, is now under contract through the 2026 season.
Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said. He’ll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022. His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later.
Day, who was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Ohio State for two seasons, was picked to replace Urban Meyer, who retired after the 2018 season because of health concerns. Day had led the team to a 3-0 record as the interim head coach in 2018 while Meyer served a three-game suspension for mishandling another assistant who had been accused of domestic violence.
NFL
Hall of Fame to hold two ceremonies
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold two induction ceremonies this year.
The five modern-day players, plus the two coaches and three contributors elected separately as part of the NFL’s centennial celebration, will go into the Canton shrine on Aug. 8.
Ten senior players also chosen by a special committee as part of the centennial, will be inducted on Sept. 18 — the actual 100th anniversary of the league is Sept. 17.
Entering the hall in August will be Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu, all modern-day players. They will be joined by coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.
The 10 seniors are Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle. Among the planned events in September is the dedication of a new Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton near the site where the NFL was founded. Monuments featuring the names of the more than 25,000 players who competed in the league in its first century will be unveiled.
The Hall of Fame game will be staged Aug. 6.
The Detroit Lions released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison
- . The Lions announced the move less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. Harrison started in 15 games last season, but had a career-low 49 tackles and two sacks for the three-win Lions.
TENNIS
Kenin falls again in an opening match
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost her opening match for the second week in a row as Dayana Yastremska defeated the American 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Qatar Open in Doha.
Kenin has yet to win a WTA Tour match since earning her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne after going out in the opening round in Dubai last week. She was given a bye into the second round in Doha, but lost to an opponent that also beat her at Wimbledon last year.
ELSEWHERE
Fernando Alonso will again attempt to complete motorsports’ Triple Crown with a return to the Indianapolis 500 in May with McLaren. The team failed to qualify Alonso for the race last season in a comedy of errors, including not having its car properly prepared to put the two-time Formula 1 champion in the field. McLaren has now aligned with Sam Schmid
- t’s team and will field a third Indy 500 car for Alonso. He will attempt to qualify driving the No. 66 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP.
- The British Open is returning to Royal Troon in 2023 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first Open on the western Scottish links and to stoke memories of
Henrik Stenson‘s duel he won against Phil Mickelson
- . The R&A announced the addition to the Open schedule on Tuesday. That extends a rotation of Royal St. George’s in England this year; St. Andrews next year for the 150th edition of golf’s oldest championship; Royal Liverpool in England in 2022; and then the return to Ayrshire coast for Royal Troon for the 10th time.
Sue Bird
- is returning to the Seattle Storm for a 19th season after re-signing with the WNBA team Tuesday. Bird, 39, missed all last season after undergoing knee surgery. The last time she was on the court for Seattle, Bird was leading the franchise to its third WNBA title in 2018. Bird is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, assists, field goals and steals. She was the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in 2002 and has been a five-time all-WNBA first-team selection.
- Philadelphia 76ers guard
Ben Simmons
- will miss at least two more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back. The All-Star played just a few minutes in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee before leaving with the back injury. He will undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement and be evaluated in two weeks.
- Edmonton Oilers wing
Kailer Yamamoto
- is out with an ankle injury and listed week to week by the team. He was hurt Sunday night in a win over the Los Angeles Kings. A first-round pick by the Oilers in 2017, Yamamoto has nine goals and 12 assists in 21 games with Edmonton this season.
- Jockey
Ray York,
- who won the Kentucky Derby in 1954 at the age of 20, died Sunday at a care facility near Bakersfield, Calif., after a lengthy bout with pneumonia. He was 86. Mr. York first came to national prominence when he won the Kentucky Derby aboard Determine, who won the 1954 Santa Anita Derby and won the Strub Stakes a year later. Mr. York won 3,082 races and in 1955 won the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award, which is given to a rider who epitomizes the high standards of a jockey on and off the race course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.