COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio State takes top spot from LSU in CFP
Ohio State jumped LSU to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings with two weeks left to go before selection Sunday.
LSU slipped to second Tuesday night and Clemson remained No. 3 while Georgia held on at No. 4. If playoff history holds form, three of those top four teams will reach the semifinals.
Alabama remained No. 5 in the selection committee’s latest rankings, with Utah moving up a spot to No. 6. The Utes are the only Pac-12 team in the top 10 after Oregon dropped eight spots to 14th.
In each of the first five years of the playoff, three of the top four teams in the rankings heading into rivalry weekend reached the semifinals, including the No. 1 team every time.
WNBA
Indiana names Stanley coach
The Indiana Fever needed a proven leader to take over as their next head coach.
Marianne Stanley seemed like the perfect fit. On Tuesday, Fever officials said they had hired the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer and former Old Dominion coach, who just celebrated her most recent championship last season as an assistant coach with the Washington Mystics. Stanley replaces Pokey Chatman, who was fired in September after going 28-74 in three seasons with Indiana.
As a player, Stanley led Immaculata College to AIAW titles in 1973 and 1974 and was named an All-American in 1975 and 1976. Both of those championship teams were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
She might have been an even better coach, though. Stanley led ODU to back-to-back AIAW titles in 1979 and 1980 before leading the Monarchs to the 1985 NCAA title.
She was selected as the 2002 WNBA coach of the year with the Mystics, served as an assistant on Rutgers’ 2007 Final Four team and after serving stints as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty returned to Washington in 2010.
Stanley also was the head coach for the U.S. national team at the 1985 Women’s Junior World Championships and won a gold medal at the 1986 Goodwill Games and a bronze medal at the 1991 Pan American Games, both as an assistant.
NCAA
Missouri’s appeals are denied
The NCAA rejected an appeal by the University of Missouri to limit or overturn sanctions for infractions tied to the case of a former tutor, angering school officials and leaving in place postseason bans in three high-profile sports along with scholarship and recruiting restrictions.
The school had filed a 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee in March, arguing that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 were contrary to precedent, not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.
The five-member NCAA infractions appeals committee rejected those assertions, and said in its decision it was “hesitant to overturn a penalty within the appropriate penalty guidelines unless there is a clear indication of arbitrary decision-making.”
The case dates to 2016, when tutor Yolanda Kumar acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses.
NHL
League probing alleged racial slurs by Peters
The NHL said it is investigating allegations Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward Akim Aliu when he and the Nigerian-born player were in the minors a decade ago.
The NHL called the alleged behavior “repugnant and unacceptable.” The league added it will have no further comment until it looks into what happened more thoroughly.
Aliu tweeted Monday that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” Aliu said he “rebelled against him,” and Peters responded by asking Chicago Blackhawks executives John McDonough and Stan Bowman to send Aliu to a lower minor league level.
Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team is investigating the allegations Aliu raised during Calgary’s overtime loss at Pittsburgh.
The NHL suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak for two games for elbowing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin
- in the face. Cernak wasn’t penalized for the hit, which occurred during a Sabres power play late in the second period of the Lightning’s 5-2 win on Monday night.
- Los Angeles Kings defenseman
Alec Martinez
- had surgery on his right wrist that was cut by a skate and is expected to make a full recovery. Doctors repaired the radial artery and two superficial radial nerves at Keck Medical Center, the team said. The team doesn’t know when he will return.
BASEBALL
Mariners reach deal with Graveman
The Seattle Mariners added another option for their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with Kendall Graveman that guarantees the right-hander $2 million as he returns from Tommy John surgery.
Graveman, who turns 29 next month, has not pitched in the major leagues since May 11, 2018, for Oakland and had surgery that July 24.
Catcher Dustin Garneau
- agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros, where he figures to compete for a backup role. Garneau, 32, hit .244 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 35 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland, which claimed him off waivers on Aug. 3.
- Free agent pitcher
Sam Dyson has been accused of domestic violence and is being investigated by Major League Baseball. Dyson’s agency, ISE, did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment. The Athletic reported Tuesday the allegation was made by an ex-girlfriend, Alexis Blackman
- , in posts on her personal Instagram account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.