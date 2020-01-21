BASEBALL
Ozuna, Braves reach one-year deal
Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves reached an $18 million, one-year deal Tuesday that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October.
Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series.
Ozuna, 29, hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs last season. Ozuna is a two-time All-Star who spent his first five seasons with the Marlins, then was traded and played two years in St. Louis.
Johnson invited to White Sox spring training
Midlothian native and Trinity Episcopal graduate Tyler Johnson received a nonroster invitation to Chicago White Sox spring training Tuesday.
Johnson enters the season rated as the No. 18 prospect in Chicago’s system, per MLB.com. The 6-2, 205-pound right-handed reliever spent time with Double A Birmingham last season. He posted a 3.44 ERA in 12 appearances and struck out 23 hitters in 18 1/3 innings.
Cubs get Lakins from Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash. The 25-year-old right-hander made his debut with Boston last season and posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games. He was 3-4 with six saves and a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket.
In another Red Sox development, second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a “significant setback” while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time All-Star’s attempt to return to the field. The development has left Pedroia’s status for spring training uncertain. The 2008 American League MVP, the 36-year-old has been struggling since Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid into the surgically repaired knee at second base on April 21, 2017.
- Veteran left-hander
Jerry Blevins
- agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to spring training. Blevins, 36, who began his career with the A’s and pitched in Oakland from 2007 to 2013, went 1-0 with a 3.90 ERA over 45 appearances last season for Atlanta.
SOCCER
Atlanta deals midfielder Gressel to D.C.
Atlanta United surrendered another big part of their MLS Cup-winning squad, trading midfielder Julian Gressel to D.C. United after failing to reach agreement on a new contract.
Gressel, 26, scored 15 goals and added a franchise-high 35 assists over the past three seasons, helping Atlanta win the league championship in 2018.
- The LA Galaxy signed striker
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández
- , bringing the Mexican star back to North America after a lengthy career in Europe.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Injuries hamper No. 2 Gonzaga
Second-ranked Gonzaga is battling injuries and will be shorthanded heading into Saturday’s game against Pacific. Freshman Anton Watson is out for the rest of the season after it was decided last week he would have shoulder surgery. Leading scorer and rebounder Filip Petrusev had to leave last Saturday’s game against BYU early in the second half because of a high ankle sprain. It is unclear when he will return.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Moorhead named to run Oregon’s offense
Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead is Oregon’s new offensive coordinator. Moorhead, 46, replaces Marcus Arroyo, who left Oregon to become the head coach at UNLV.
Mississippi State dismissed Moorhead earlier this month after two seasons and hired Washington State coach Mike Leach to replace him. The Bulldogs went 6-7 in 2019.
Kerry Coombs
- is returning to the Ohio State coaching staff, this time as defensive coordinator. Coombs spent 2012-2017 on the Ohio State staff as cornerbacks coach and has spent the past two seasons in the NFL as cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans.
- SMU hired
Garrett Riley
- as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and promoted offensive line coach
AJ Ricker
- to co-offensive coordinator. The younger brother of Oklahoma coach
Lincoln Riley
- was set to be promoted to offensive coordinator at Appalachian State after serving as running backs coach in 2019.
PRO BASKETBALL
Wizards’ G League team acquires Perrantes
The Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, completed a trade with the Canton Charge, acquiring London Perrantes in exchange for the returning rights to guard Gabe York.
Perrantes, a 6-2, 200 pound guard from the University of Virginia, comes to the Go-Go after most recently appearing for Bahcesehir Koleji in Turkey, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 assists. The Encino, Calif., native played in France during the 2018-19 season and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Canton Charge during the 2017-18 season on a two-way contract.
ELSEWHERE
- Super-G world champion
Dominik Paris
- will miss the rest of the Alpine skiing season after damaging his right knee in a training accident in Austria on Tuesday. The Italian ski federation said Paris tore his anterior cruciate ligament and fractured his fibula during super-G practice in Kirchberg.
AROUND THE STATE
- Virginia Tech announced the resignation of volleyball coach
Jill Wilson
- . The Hokies went 11-20 last season. Wilson is 35-57 over three seasons.
