AUTO RACING
Penske buys Indy, IndyCar Series
Roger Penske was a car-loving, 14-year-old who regularly listened to the Indianapolis 500 on the radio when his father landed tickets to the 1951 race. They made the trek from Cleveland, and when Penske saw the cars zipping around Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 200 mph he fell instantly in love.
Now he owns the iconic speedway, its hallowed grounds, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the IndyCar Series and all its properties in a stunning deal announced Monday. By early next year, Penske Entertainment Corp. will take over all those entities owned by the Hulman family for 74 years in one of the biggest transactions in the history of motorsports.
The speedway spun off multiple subsidiaries, including the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions, which are also being acquired by Penske Entertainment, a subsidiary of Penske Corp., which is owned by the billionaire.
The deal was done in roughly six weeks and began when Tony George, grandson of Tony Hulman, approached Penske before the season-ending race in California in September. George wished Penske luck in the championship battle, then asked “The Captain” if they could have a conversation about the speedway.
The deal should close in January. Penske said because both Penske Corp. and Hulman & Company are private companies they are not legally required to disclose the transaction price.
- NASCAR superstar
Kyle Busch
- will enter the Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car race in conjunction with Lexus and Toyota. Busch will drive the Lexus RC GT3 for AIM Vasser Sullivan, Toyota announced Monday at its annual “Motorsports Day” at its North American headquarters.
BASEBALL
Braves re-sign duo, pass on Teheran
The Atlanta Braves re-signed outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers to $4 million, one-year contracts for 2020 after declining their team options.
The team also declined a club option for longtime starting pitcher Julio Teheran, likely signaling the end of his tenure with the Braves, and made a $17.8 million qualifying offer to free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.
Brewers trade Anderson to Jays
The Milwaukee Brewers cut $15 million in payroll for next season, trading right-hander Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospect Chad Spanberger and declining a $7.5 million option on first baseman Eric Thames.
Anderson was 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances.
- The Cleveland Indians have given up on former All-Star
Danny Salazar
- , whose career has been sidetracked by injuries. Salazar was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday and refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus, electing to become a free agent.
- The Los Angeles Angels declined their $14 million contract option for next season on right fielder
Kole Calhoun
- , who becomes a free agent for the first time.
- The Chicago Cubs declined their $5 million option on reliever
David Phelps
- . The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.18 ERA in 24 appearances with the Cubs after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami’s Bolden hurt in celebration
The celebratory hit that Miami safety Bubba Bolden took from a teammate during Saturday’s win over Florida State was a costly one for the Hurricanes.
Bolden will miss the remainder of the Hurricanes’ season because of an injury that happened shortly after he made a third-quarter interception of a deflected pass in the 27-10 win at Florida State.
Bolden caught the pass thrown by Florida State’s Alex Hornibrook near midfield, got up and sprinted a few yards. A few seconds later, things went wrong when Miami teammate and fellow safety Gurvan Hall leaped and crashed into Bolden — who landed awkwardly and sustained what appeared to be an ankle injury.
- Syracuse coach
Dino Babers
- fired defensive coordinator and linebackers coach
Brian Ward
- . The move came after the Syracuse defense allowed a school-record 496 yards rushing in a 58-27 home loss to Boston College on Saturday.
- Purdue quarterback
Jack Plummer
- is expected to miss the rest of this season with a broken right ankle. The opening-day starter,
Elijah Sindelar
- , is unlikely to return because of a broken left collarbone. The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are asking former walk-on,
Aidan O’Connell,
- to keep their long-shot bowl hopes alive.
SOCCER
Vela is named MLS MVP
Carlos Vela won Major League Soccer’s most valuable player award by shredding scoring records and captaining Los Angeles FC to the best regular season in league history.
Vela accepted the Landon Donovan MVP Award at Banc of California Stadium after winning nearly 70% of the total vote over LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Vela scored an MLS-record 34 goals and added 15 assists, setting a league mark for combined scoring in his second season with the 2-year-old club.
ELSEWHERE
- Notre Dame sophomore guard
Abby Prohaska
- said she has blood clots in both lungs and is out indefinitely. She played in 38 of the team’s 39 games last season and averaged 14.4 minutes. She was expected to take a bigger role this year.
Rafael Nadal
- is back at the top of the ATP rankings, regaining the No. 1 spot for the first time since November 2018. The 33-year-old became the second-oldest No. 1 player.
Roger Federer
- led the rankings at the age of 36 last year. Federer stayed third in the rankings, behind
Novak Djokovic.
- The streak ended with little fanfare, and that was just fine with
Phil Mickelson
- . For the first time in nearly 26 years, Mickelson, No. 51 in the world rankings, is no longer among the top 50. “It was a good run,” Mickelson said. “Unfortunately, the last eight months I played terribly and have fallen out. But I’ll get back in there.”
