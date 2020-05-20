BASEBALL
Kramer out 4-6 months after hip surgery
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Kramer will miss four to six months months while recovering from surgery on his right hip.
The team said Wednesday that Kramer underwent the procedure last week in Vail, Colo. Kramer, 26, had been dealing with what the club called “chronic symptoms” while attempting to stay ready for the potential start to the 2020 season.
Kramer was in the mix for a utility spot with the Pirates. He hit .149 with a home run and two RBIs in 29 appearances for the team in 2019.
HOCKEY
Sabres seek green card for aide in suit
Federal immigration officials wrongly denied a petition by the Buffalo Sabres to secure a green card for their British-born strength and conditioning coach, the team argued in a lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services misstated facts and arbitrarily failed to follow its own rules in denying permanent residency status to Ed Gannon, an action that potentially subjects the team “to substantial financial harm and disruption in developing [its] athletes.”
Gannon was hired by the Sabres in 2015 while the team was beefing up its player development staff. He previously spent 10 years as the lead strength and conditioning coach of a professional rugby club, the Leicester Tigers.
The United States and Canada were drawn into the same group for the 2021 men’s world championships, the IIHF said
- Wednesday. The North American rivals are in the eight-team group to be played in Riga, Latvia. Defending champion Finland and Germany are also in that group. Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic will be in the other group alongside co-host Belarus in Minsk. The 15,000-seat Minsk Arena will host the medal games and semifinals.
COLLEGES
S.F. Austin avoids bans, agrees to sanctions
Stephen F. Austin avoided postseason bans for low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate by agreeing to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins.
Stephen F. Austin’s football, men’s basketball and baseball teams were on a nationwide list released Tuesday that could have faced bans for posting a four-year score below 930. The scores are based on academic eligibility, graduation and retention. Athletes receive 1 point a semester by remaining academically eligible and another if they graduate or come back to school for the next term.
Stephen F. Austin’s men’s basketball team had the lowest score of any team in Division I at 810, and its football program was also one of six other Division I teams nationwide that fell below 900 at 894.
The school’s baseball team also fell below the 930 mark.
Instead, the school agreed with the NCAA to several sanctions, the most severe of which includes three years of probation, a public reprimand and censure and a fine of $5,000 plus half of 1% of the total budget for men’s basketball and football.
The Indiana Hoosiers added graduate transfer Khameron Taylor to their football roster. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound tight end from South Alabama provides experience and depth behind incumbent starter Peyton Hendershot
- . Taylor will be eligible to play immediately after graduating earlier this month with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.
ELSEWHERE
Former NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Florida that recently reopened amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I love you,” Johnson wrote Monday on his $37 tab. He tweeted
- a photo of the receipt from Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City with the caption “Proverbs 11:25,” a bible verse that states “a generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” Johnson spent most of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, played one year with the New England Patriots and participated in a training camp with the Miami Dolphins before he was cut from the team.
Carlo Valdes, a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic team in bobsled, said he is returning to the sport with hopes of making the team for the 2022 Beijing Games. Valdes was a push athlete on the team that finished 20th at the Pyeongchang Olympics in a four-man sled driven by Justin Olsen
- . Valdes hasn’t competed at the World Cup level since, taking the last two seasons off to focus on business interests.
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract at Bayern Munich by two years through June 2023. Neuer, Bayern’s captain, had been involved in protracted negotiations with the club, particularly after it signed a would-be replacement in Alexander Nübel
- from Schalke for next season.
