COLLEGES
Postseason bans nearly double in a year
The number of teams facing postseason bans because of low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate has nearly doubled in one year.
Fifteen teams face the most severe sanction next season or the season after compared with eight in 2019-20. The list released Tuesday included three teams apiece from Stephen F. Austin and Alabama A&M.
Any teams posting a four-year score below 930, which predicts about a 50% graduation rate, can be penalized. Scores are based on academic eligibility, graduation and retention.
The NCAA announced last week that a record 1,266 teams had perfect scores of 1,000.
Power Five leagues spend more on lobbying
The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money.
The Southeastern Conference was the biggest spender, hiring three lobbying firms and paying them a total of $140,000, according to lobbying disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press. Before this year, the SEC did not employ Washington lobbyists, instead leaving the work of influencing Congress to individual universities and the NCAA.
Ken Burmeister
- , a basketball coach for 21 seasons who took Texas-San Antonio to the NCAA tournament and later guided Loyola of Chicago, died Tuesday. He was 72. Loyola said Mr. Burmeister died after a bout with cancer. Mr. Burmeister posted 72 wins at Texas-San Antonio from 1986 to 1990. Mr. Burmeister took over at Loyola in 1994 after working as an assistant at nearby DePaul and went 40-71 over four seasons.
- Longtime Colorado women’s basketball coach-turned-administrator
Ceal Barry
- will retire in July after spending 37 years in Boulder, the school said. Barry helped put the Buffaloes on the women’s basketball map after taking over the program on April 12, 1983. She went 427-242 over 22 seasons in Boulder that included 12 appearances in the NCAA tournament. Her squads had 13 20-win seasons and captured four conference titles. She stepped down April 2005 as Colorado’s winningest coach in all sports.
- Oklahoma coach
Lon Kruger
- will return to the University of Florida as the opposing coach for the first time in 2021. Oklahoma said the schools have scheduled a home-and-home series the next two seasons. The Sooners expect to host the Gators on Dec. 2, 2020, and will make their first trip to Florida the next season on a date to be determined. Kruger coached Florida from 1990 to 1996 and led the Gators to the Final Four in 1994.
NFL
League seeks to boost minority hiring
Changes designed to enhance opportunities for minorities to get executive, head coaching and coordinator positions were passed Tuesday by NFL owners.
They include addendums to the Rooney Rule, which has fallen short in its goal of increasing diversity in the league.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a conference call among the 32 teams owners replaced the planned spring meeting in Marina del Rey, Calif. The league’s annual meeting in March in Florida was canceled.
All clubs will now be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach vacancies; at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator vacancies; and at least one external minority candidate for senior football operations or general manager positions.
- Seattle Seahawks cornerback
Quinton Dunbar
- pled not guilty to four counts of armed robbery in Miramar, Fla., according to his attorney Michael Grieco. The filing occurred in Broward (Fla.) County Circuit Court. Fla. New York Giants cornerback
DeAndre Baker
- has also pled not guilty to eight counts — four of armed robbery and four of aggravated assault with a firearm — in the same incident.
Jesse Freitas Sr.,
- a quarterback on the inaugural San Francisco 49ers squad and longtime football coach at Serra High in San Mateo, Calif., died Monday morning at his home in San Diego at the age of 99. The second-oldest living NFL player at the time, Mr. Freitas succumbed to cancer, according to his son,
James
- . Mr. Freitas, a veteran of the U.S. Army, earned a Bronze Star during World War II and commanded an artillery unit at the Battle of the Bulge. The native of Red Bluff played quarterback and defensive back at Santa Clara University.
ELSEWHERE
- The Utah Jazz said forward
Bojan Bogdanovic
- underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his right wrist. There’s no timetable for Bogdanovic’s return. Bogdanovic was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz.
- Olympic runner
Bralon Taplin
- lost his appeal against a four-year ban for dodging a doping test and will miss next year’s Tokyo Games and the next two track world championships. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it found Taplin’s explanation “to be implausible” that he was never approached To give a sample after winning an April 2019 race in Grenada.
- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder
Starling Marte
- announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack. “Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote on Instagram on Monday. “It is a moment of indescribable pain.” Marte, 31, has played his entire eight-year big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.