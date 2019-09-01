AUTO RACING
Power wins Portland IndyCar race
Will Power won at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway in a strong Sunday for Team Penske, as Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship.
Newgarden started the race with a 38-point lead in the standings and had a trouble-free drive around the road course to finish fifth. Although it was two spots behind challenger Alexander Rossi, who finished third, Newgarden goes to the season finale at Laguna Seca with a 41-point lead over Rossi.
Newgarden is seeking his second title in three years.
His push might have been clouded if five-time and reigning series champion Scott Dixon did not lose power on pit lane. Dixon had command of the race when his car powered down during a routine stop. His crew had to push him to his stall and replace the battery, and Dixon went from leader to three laps off the pace in a moment. His title hopes — he was fourth among the four drivers mathematically eligible to win the championship — were dashed.
Power moved into the lead after Dixon’s issue and held on for his second victory in three races.
Felix Rosenqvist was second, followed by Rossi, pole-sitter Colton Herta, Newgarden, Spencer Pigot and Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, the final driver in the championship picture.
Pagenaud is now 42 points behind teammate Newgarden.
Leclerc takes Belgian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position in Spa-Francorchamps, securing the first victory of his Formula 1 career and ending Ferrari’s long wait for a win.
Hamilton was within one second of Leclerc on the final lap, but the 21-year-old from Monaco held his nerve to cross the line just .981 seconds ahead of the five-time F1 champion.
Leclerc dedicated his win to French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died Saturday following a heavy crash during an F2 race held on the same track. Drivers paid their respects on Sunday.
A ninth win of the season and 82nd overall eluded Hamilton. But he did manage to extend his championship lead from 62 points to 65 because Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, finishing ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
U.S. opens World Cup bid with victory
Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points, Harrison Barnes added 14 and the U.S. opened its quest for a third consecutive FIBA World Cup gold medal with an 88-67 victory over the Czech Republic in Shanghai.
Tomas Satoransky, the former Washington forward who was traded to Chicago over the summer, led the Czechs with 17 points.
While the Americans’ 78-game winning streak in international games with NBA players ended last month with a loss at Australia, their long winning streak in major tournaments continued. It’s now at 54 games, starting with the bronze-medal game of the 2006 world championships and continuing with gold-medal runs at the 2007 FIBA Americas, 2008 Olympics, 2010 world championships, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
GOLF
Short wins Champions title with closing birdie
Wes Short Jr. made a short birdie putt on the final hole to win the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
His final-round 4-under 66 gave him a 13-under 267 total, one shot ahead of defending champion Scott McCarron.
Short’s final round included six birdies and two bogeys to give the 55-year-old golfer from Austin, Texas, just his second PGA Tour Champions victory. His last one was also in Canada at the 2014 Quebec Championship.
McCarron rolled in a 39-foot putt for eagle on the 18th hole to card a round of 5-under 65, which pulled him into a tie for the lead with Short and Tom Gillis at 12 under. He then watched as Short made his clutch birdie, while Gillis fell back into fourth at 10 under with a double bogey on the last hole.
Second-round leader Steve Flesch shot 69 to fall back into third at 11 under.
Joe Durant, Billy Andrade and Tom Byrum finished in a tie for fifth at 9 under.
Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member and former Calgary resident Stephen Ames had a 69 to finish in a tie for 29th with six others at 3 under.
ELSEWHERE
Tadej Pogacar
- of Slovenia won a stormy mountainous ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, and
Nairo Quintana
- took over the race lead in Cortals d’Encamp, Andorra. Pogacar finished the short but challenging 58.6-mile stage in 2 hours, 58 minutes. Quintana crossed the line next as the rider for Movistar took the red leader’s jersey from
Nicolas Edet
- , who was dropped early in the stage
Elena Delle Donne
- scored 29 points,
Emma Meesseman
- added 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocks, and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 91-85 in a WNBA game on Saturday night. Washington (23-8) set a franchise record winning its 23rd game of the season and remained in first place in the standings. Washington has won three games in a row and 14 of its last 16.
Arike Ogunbowale
- scored 30 points and
Glory Johnson
- tied her season high with 20 points for Dallas (10-21). Ogunbowale extended her WNBA rookie record to eight consecutive games with at least 20 points.
Tom Collins
- , whose Champions on Ice figure skating tour helped hundreds of skaters prolong their careers, had died. He was 88. His family said Mr. Collins died Sunday at his home in Minneapolis. A former skater in Holiday on Ice, Mr. Collins organized an exhibition tour of the United States with world champion skaters in 1969. It was the forerunner of Champions on Ice, which became known to people in the sport as “Tommy’s Tour.” Collins was inducted into the figure skating halls of fame of the United States and Canada — he was born in Canada — and in 2006 sold the U.S. rights to the show.
