NHL
Oshie, Ovechkin spur Capitals
T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each scored two goals as the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Oshie, who scored the tying goal in Sunday’s comeback win over San Jose, tied the game at 1 as Washington, which has won three straight, scored six unanswered goals after Artem Anisimov gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the first period.
Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.
Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.
Craig Anderson allowed five goals in 30 shots before he was pulled after Lars Eller’s goal at 2:08 of the third period. Marcus Hogberg replaced him and allowed Ovechkin’s second goal.
Oshie’s tying goal came at 1:19 of the second. Radko Gudas gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 18:32 and Ovechkin’s 25th goal of the season, made it 3-1 at 17:15.
Predators move quickly, hire Hynes
Nashville’s David Poile did something he has rarely done in nearly 40 years as a general manager: He made a midseason coaching change after being fed up with the Predators underachieving.
Poile hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history Tuesday, less than 24 hours after firing Peter Laviolette.
Poile said the Predators are much better than they have performed this season with some players way playing below their potential.
Poile fired Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the Predators (19-15-7) had dropped four of five games. They are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points. This marked the sixth NHL coaching change of the season.
Hynes, 44, was 150-149-5 as head coach with the New Jersey Devils, who fired him Dec. 3 despite signing him to a multiyear extension last January. He was let go after a 9-13-4 start that left New Jersey in last place in the Metropolitan Division.
NBA
Griffin out indefinitely after surgery
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.
The Pistons said Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.
Griffin, 30, was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds.
TENNIS Upsets rule the day at Shenzhen Open
On a day of upsets at the Shenzhen (China) Open, Kristyna Pliskova beat defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 and Anna Blinkova defeated top-seeded Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Pliskova will next play Kateryna Bondarenko after she defeated eighth-seeded Shuai Zhang 7-6 (8), 6-3 in the second round.
Russia, Australia, Serbia, Britain advance
Daniil Medvedev helped Russia to a 3-0 sweep of its pool matches to join Australia, Serbia and Britain in the quarterfinals of the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney.
Medvedev clinched victory against Norway by beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-6 (6) in Perth. Karen Khachanov had already routed Victor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1.
The fifth-ranked Medvedev will join Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, undefeated Australia and probably Rafael Nadal in Sydney for the knockout stages starting on Thursday. Only an unlikely 3-0 loss to Japan on Wednesday would stop Nadal and his Spanish Davis Cup-winning teammates from making the quarterfinals.
Australia will play Britain for a spot in the final four after Britain swept past Moldova 3-0 without dropping a set and then took advantage of Bulgaria losing to Belgium 2-1 to finish first in Group C. After David Goffin beat Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, Belgium rallied from a match and a set down to take the group match in Sydney.
Australia, which had already qualified for the quarterfinals by topping Group F, clinched a win over Greece in Brisbane where Nick Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios returned from a back injury to claim a 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) win.
Naomi Osaka
- got an extended workout in her opening match at the Brisbane (Australia) International, just two weeks away from the defense of her Australia Open title. Osaka defeated
Maria Sakkari
- 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to set up a second-round match with
Sofia Kenin
- . Russian qualifier
Liudmila Samsonova
- upset American
Sloane Stephens
- , the 2017 U.S. Open champion, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ragin’ Cajuns win LendingTree Bowl
Levi Lewis and Louisiana-Lafayette added one more win to the most successful season in school history. Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley, and the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Miami of Ohio 27-17 in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday night in Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette earned its first bowl win since 2014. It finished with a school-record 11 wins, two more than the previous mark.
Lewis, named the game’s MVP, was 19 for 26 for 246 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-3), and Bradley finished with seven receptions for 88 yards.
- Guard
Solomon Kindley
- became Georgia’s third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL draft. Kindley helped form one of the nation’s top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle
Andrew Thomas
- and right tackle
Isaiah Wilson
- to the draft.
ELSEWHERE
Max Verstappen
- extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula 1 until the end of the 2023 season, the team said. Verstappen, 22, joined Red Bull in 2016. He has won eight Grand Prix races.
