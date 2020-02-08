COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Aztecs get a No. 1 seed in preliminary rankings
San Diego State has rolled through its schedule, charging into February as the only Division I team still undefeated. But if teams were selected for the NCAA tournament today, the Aztecs would travel across the country to play in New York.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee gave San Diego State a No. 1 seed in its preliminary rankings released Saturday but stuck the Aztecs in the East Region. Based on games through Friday, Baylor was No. 1 overall, with Kansas and Gonzaga getting the other two top seeds. The Zags were No. 1 in the West Region, so the committee opted to ship the Aztecs out East — for now.
The NCAA created the sneak peek into the selection process to generate buzz before the 68 teams that make the NCAA tournament are revealed on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. The Final Four is March 27-29 in Atlanta.
Baylor was an obvious choice for the No. 1 overall seed. In a season of parity — a record-tying seven No. 1 teams — the Bears have provided stability at the top, spending the past three weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The committee made Baylor the top seed in the South Region in Houston with Louisville, Seton Hall and Auburn.
Third-ranked Kansas was the No. 2 overall seed and placed in the Midwest Region in Indianapolis with Dayton, Florida State and Michigan State.
No. 2 Gonzaga was the third overall seed and topped a West Region in Los Angeles with West Virginia, Villanova and Oregon.
With Gonzaga edging out San Diego State in the overall rankings, the Aztecs were No. 1 in the East Region in New York with Duke, Maryland and Butler.
TRACK AND FIELD
Swede breaks world pole vault mark
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men’s world record in Torun, Poland.
Duplantis jumped 20 feet, 2.9 inches at the indoor meet, beating by less than an inch the record set by France’s Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.
Duplantis broke the world record in his second attempt on Saturday after earlier winning the meet with ease. He attempted the record without success at another meet in Germany four days ago.
Purrier sets American mark in women’s mile
Elle Purrier set an American record with a time of 4 minutes, 16.85 seconds in winning the Women’s Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York.
Purrier broke Mary Tabb‘s record of 4:20:50 set in 1982. And it was the second-fastest indoor mile ever, behind Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba world record of 4:13:31, set in 2016.
Purrier finished ahead of the 2019 winner, Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who set a German record of 4:17:26. Jemma Reekie came in third with a time of 4:17:88, a British record.
Ronnie Baker took the men’s 60 meters with a time of 6.54 seconds, and Donovan Brazier set an American indoor record of 1:44:22 in the men’s 800.
Britain’s Chris O’Hare won the Men’s Wanamaker Mile with a time of 3:55:61. He was followed by Australia’s Olli Hoare (3:56:47) and American Rob Napolitano (3:56:56).
TENNIS
Williams improves to 14-0 in Fed Cup matches
Nearly five years passed since Serena Williams last played singles in a Fed Cup competition.
Even though she struggled for stretches on Friday night in Everett, Wash., Williams remained perfect.
Williams improved to 14-0 in Fed Cup singles matches, defeating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Latvia.
Williams outlasted Ostapenko 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to put the U.S. on the cusp of advancing to the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary in April. The U.S. needed just one victory in the three scheduled matches on Saturday to advance.
The U.S. was given an early advantage after Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Anastasija Sevastova in the opening match.
Nick Kyrgios
- has pulled out of the New York Open because of a shoulder injury. Kyrgios had moved back into the top 20 of the ATP rankings this week for the first time since August 2018 after a fourth-round appearance in the Australian Open, where he lost to top-seeded
Rafael Nadal
- . He was set to make his first appearance in the tournament on Long Island but announced Saturday that his shoulder had flared up and that he was unable to play.
SOCCER
U.S. women secure Olympic berth
Samantha Mewis‘ goal on a free kick in the second half against Mexico left no doubt that the United States was on its way to the Olympics.
Mewis scored twice and the U.S. national team secured its place in Tokyo this summer with a 4-0 semifinal victory Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Carson, Calif.
Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also scored for the United States, which extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games. The United States will face Canada in the tournament’s title game on Sunday. Canada earned the region’s other Olympic berth with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in the earlier match Friday.
NBA
Hornets drop Kidd-Gilchrist, Williams
The Charlotte Hornets waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams.
The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft, but he found himself out of Charlotte’s rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played in only 12 games, averaging 4 points.
Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons in Charlotte.
However, Kidd-Gilchrist struggled with his shooting despite efforts to improve his form. He shot 47.5% from the field during his career and 28% from 3-point range.
