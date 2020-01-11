nfl
Former coach Cowher elected to Hall of Fame
Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a surprise announcement Saturday night before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC semifinal playoff game.
David Baker, the shrine’s president and CEO, delivered the news in studio to Cowher, an analyst for CBS, during the network’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.
Cowher, 62, was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh teams won nine division titles.
Cowher had an overall career record of 161-99-1 with a .619 winning percentage.
Rams hire O’Connell to lead offense
The Los Angeles Rams late Friday hired former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the same job, and Denver Broncos outside linebacker coach Brandon Staley was named the Rams’ defensive coordinator.
Los Angeles parted ways with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips last week after three seasons. The Rams did not have an offensive coordinator last season, and head coach Sean McVay was stretched thin.
McConnell, 34, spent the past three seasons with Washington, succeeding McVay on Jay Gruden‘s staff as quarterbacks coach, and then became offensive coordinator.
The Detroit Lions hired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs. The team made the announcement a week after firing special teams coordinator John Bonamego and five other members of Matt Patricia
- ‘s staff. Coombs was the assistant special teams coach for the Cincinnati Bengals the previous seven years and was with the franchise for 10 seasons.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Newman to leave Wake Forest for Georgia
With Jake Fromm heading to the NFL, quarterback Jamie Newman said Saturday he will transfer to Georgia from Wake Forest for his final college season.
Newman is coming off his first full year as the Demon Deacons’ starter. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 574 yards and six TDs.
Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Newman took over as the starter for the final four games of the 2018 season after Sam Hartman suffered a broken leg. He led the Deacons to a 3-1 record.
Newman gives Georgia a quarterback with significant college experience. Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, Fromm’s backup in 2019, played four games in a mop-up role.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers named Zach Arnett as the Orange’s new defensive coordinator. Arnett joins the O
- range after serving as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at San Diego State the past two seasons.
TENNIS
Nadal leads Spain to ATP Cup final
Rafael Nadal was coming off a late night and was determined to finish work before midnight on the eve of the inaugural ATP Cup final against Serbia in Sydney.
After more than 20 tight games against 20-year-old Alex de Minaur‘s relentless attack, Nadal converted his first service break to clinch the second set and then it was all one-way in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win as he secured Spain’s semifinal win against host Australia on Saturday.
Top-ranked Nadal and his Spanish team will face No. 2-ranked Djokovic’s Serbian team on Sunday night for the first title in the new 24-team international tournament. Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia in the first of the semifinals.
Nadal said it’s been a difficult few days for Spain. The Davis Cup champions played the group stage in Perth and had a transcontinental trip to Sydney for the playoffs.
Roberto Bautista Agut earlier had beaten Nick Kyrgios 6-1, 6-4 to give Spain the lead, and Nadal’s win secured Spain’s victory before the doubles where Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez won to give Spain a 3-0 sweep. Carreno Busta and Lopez beat Australia’s John Peers and Chris Guccione 6-2, 6-7 (6), 10-4.
Keys beats Kvitova to reach final
Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane (Australia) International semifinals. The American won nine of 10 games in her midmatch recovery against the tournament’s 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Keys will play defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday’s final. Pliskova beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 after saving a match point.
Pliskova will attempt to win her third Brisbane title in four years.
Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet
- have withdrawn because of knee injuries. The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the season, starts Jan. 20 in Melbourne. The 19-year-old Andreescu, Canada’s first winner of a Grand Slam singles tournament, hasn’t played since suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in October in China.
ELSEWHERE
All-Star closer Kirby Yates, who led the major leagues with 41 saves, agreed Friday to a one-year contract for $7,062,500 with the San Diego Padres. Yates was named to his first All-Star team in his first full season as closer. He had 101 strikeouts in 60⅔
- innings.
- St. Louis Blues winger
David Perron and former teammate T.J. Oshie
- were voted by fans as two of the final representatives for NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis. After helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup last spring in his third stint with them, Perron is having one of the best seasons of his career. Perron has 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time All-Star. Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Washington Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Cup with Washington in 2018.
- Dallas midfielder
Brandon Servania
- was added to the United States’ training camp roster ahead of a Feb. 1 soccer exhibition against Costa Rica at Carson, Calif. Thirteen of the 26 players in camp have never appeared for the national team, and Servania is the seventh training with the senior team for the first time.
