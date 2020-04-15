COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Radford star Jones moving to Louisville
Louisville has added graduate transfer guards Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend Jr. to the men’s roster.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Jones was a three-year starter named Big South Conference player of the year after helping Radford win its second consecutive regular-season championship. The Cincinnati native averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a junior.
Jones was selected to the Lute Olson and Lou Henson All-America teams. The latter recognizes the top 40 players from mid-major schools.
Minlend was San Francisco’s top scorer last season at 14.5 points per contest.
In other transfer developments:
- Tennessee added forward
E.J. Anosike
- as a graduate transfer, bringing an experienced player into their highly ranked recruiting class. The 6-6, 245-pound forward will graduate from Sacred Heart in May. He will enroll at Tennessee this summer after ranking sixth nationally in rebounding, averaging 11.6. He also led his team in scoring at 15.7 points.
Vance Jackson
- and
Jalen Tate
- will join the Arkansas program as graduate transfers. Jackson, a 6-9, 230-pound forward, started his college career by playing a season at Connecticut before playing two seasons at New Mexico. He has averaged 10.8 points for his career. Tate, a 6-6 guard, played three seasons at Northern Kentucky. Last season, he was the 2020 Horizon League defensive player of the year and MVP of the conference tournament.
- Washington added Wichita State transfer
Erik Stevenson
- and junior college standout
Nate Pryor.
- Stevenson played two years for the Shockers before leaving the program and returning to his home state. The 6-3 guard averaged 11.1 points last season for Wichita State. Pryor is a Seattle native who spent the past two years at North Idaho College. Pryor, a 6-4 point guard, averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 assists last season.
- Minnesota added two accomplished frontcourt players to its roster, bringing in
Liam Robbins
- from Drake and
Brandon Johnson
- from Western Michigan. The 7-foot, 235-pound Robbins will have two seasons left with Minnesota. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led Drake with 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. The 6-8, 220-pound Johnson is a graduate transfer who’ll be eligible immediately for his senior season with Minnesota.
UK’s Montgomery opts for NBA draft
Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility, completing an exodus of Wildcats starters for the pro ranks. The 6-10 sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds with 31 blocks last season.
Another draft declaration was made by Washington freshman swingman Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels is projected to go in the middle of the first round. McDaniels averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown said he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal. Brown was Wake Forest’s third-leading scorer last season at 12.1 points per game and its second-best rebounder at 6.5 boards per game.
BASEBALL
Report: Halladay did stunts before crash
Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into Tampa Bay in 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said.
Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgment as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within 5 feet of the water, the report says about the Nov. 7, 2017, crash.
- Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman
Dámaso García
- , a two-time All-Star in the mid-1980s, died Wednesday in his native Dominican Republic after battling a number of health problems in recent years. He was 63.
WNBA
New York trades Charles to Washington
The New York Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal.
New York received the 12th pick in the WNBA draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also received Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas got Washington’s first-round pick in 2021 and New York’s second-round pick in 2021.
The Liberty also received the Mystics’ second- and third-round picks next season.
ELSEWHERE
- The Atlanta Falcons boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with
Josh Hawkins,
- who played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas. Hawkins played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018.
- Ohio State coach
Ryan Day
- said the addition of Oklahoma transfer running back
Trey Sermon
- will give the Buckeyes some depth at a position that has become a question mark because of injuries. Sermon, a graduate transfer whose season was cut short by a knee injury after nine games last year, joins a stable that includes
Master Teague III
- — the heir apparent to departing star
J.K. Dobbins
- — along with
Marcus Crowley
- and others. But Teague is rehabbing from an Achilles injury suffered on the first day of spring practice, and Crowley is recovering from a knee injury suffered last season. Sermon ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years at Oklahoma.
- The Byron Nelson will have a new home when the tournament returns to the PGA Tour schedule next year. TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 minutes north of downtown Dallas, will host the Nelson for at least five years, starting in 2021. The announcement from the PGA Tour and the Nelson came three months after officials said the tournament was moving from the Trinity Forest Golf Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.