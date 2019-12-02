SOCCER
Rapinoe, Messi are Ballon d’Or winners
U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe won the Ballon d’Or for the female player of the year after leading the Americans to World Cup glory in July.
Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
England international Lucy Bronze finished second behind Rapinoe, and Rapinoe’s teammate Alex Morgan third in the polling.
France Football magazine has been awarding the Ballon d’Or since 1956. It created a women’s award last year when Norway’s Ada Hegerberg won it.
Lionel Messi became the first six-time winner of the men’s Ballon d’Or.
Messi has received the Ballon d’Or previously in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling this year, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi until Monday.
Messi cored 36 times last season en route to a 10th Spanish Liga title, and was the Champions League top scorer. His goals in the Liga also made him the top scorer in Europe’s biggest leagues, earning him the Golden Shoe award.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisville rises to No. 1; UVA is No. 5
Louisville is the latest No. 1 following an unexpected loss by Duke. Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.
A season of parity is taking a toll in the AP Top 25.
Louisville became the fourth team in five weeks to claim the top spot, receiving 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s poll released Monday.
No. 2 Kansas, coming off the Maui Invitational title, had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia received five. Maryland rose to No. 3 in a week when every spot in the poll changed from last week.
Michigan (7-0) knocked off Iowa State, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 9 Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas. The Wolverines were rewarded with nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.
Stanford tops women’s rankings
Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are No. 1 for the first time in seven years. The Cardinal moved up two spots after a weekend when previous No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Baylor both lost on Saturday. It was only the third time since the Top 25 became a writers’ poll before the 1994-95 season that the top two teams lost on the same day.
Stanford received 23 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel. The team was last No. 1 for six weeks in 2012.
Louisville jumped up six spots to No. 2 after knocking off Oregon, which fell to third. The Cardinals got five first-place votes. UConn, which was the only top-10 team that didn’t play over the holiday weekend, received the other two first-place votes and remained No. 4. Oregon State moved up to No. 5. South Carolina and Baylor were Nos. 6 and 7.
- Georgetown sophomores
James Akinjo
- and
Josh LeBlanc
- were dropped from the roster by coach
Patrick Ewing
- , who didn’t specify a reason for the move. Akinjo, Georgetown’s starting point guard, and LeBlanc, a frontcourt reserve, were two of Ewing’s top players, both among the top five scorers this season.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
VCU women given NCAA assignment
The VCU women’s team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Rams will face Cincinnati (25-6) in Pittsburgh. on Friday at 4 p.m.
VCU (24-6) will be making its second NCAA appearance in the past three years under coach Jody Rogers. The Rams finished with a 14-0 record in the Atlantic 10 to wrap up their third straight regular-season title. VCU reached the A-10 championship match, where it fell to Dayton.
It’s the first at-large bid in program history and will mark the Rams’ third overall NCAA appearance (2005, 2017, 2019).
Cincinnati captured the AAC regular-season title with a 15-1 mark and reached the league’s championship match before falling to UCF in five sets. With a win, the Rams would advance to play the winner of host Pitt and Howard on Saturday at 7 p.m.
ELSEWHERE
- Montreal Canadiens great
Guy Lafleur
- had additional surgery, just two months removed from quadruple bypass heart surgery in late September. The team disclosed the Nov. 28 procedure at the request of Lafleur’s family and said it removed a lobe on one of his lungs, as well as lymph nodes. The statement said the operation was successful and Lafleur would return home in coming days to continue his recovery. Lafleur, 68, had heart surgery Sept. 26.
Kawhi Leonard
- scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past visiting Washington 150-125 on Sunday night for their 12th win in a row over the Wizards at home. Rookie
Rui Hachimura
- scored a career-high 30 points for the Wizards. They were without injured
John Wall
- ,
Moe Wagner
- ,
C.J. Miles
- and
Ian Mahinmi
- in losing for the fourth time in five games.
