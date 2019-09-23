SOCCER
Rapinoe, Messi, Ellis honored by FIFA
Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first on Monday.
Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA awards ceremony in Milan for leading the United States to the women’s World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis, who won the women’s coach award.
Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
Messi’s award moved the Barcelona and Argentina forward one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also among the three finalists.
- Atlanta United captain
Michael Parkhurst
- , 35, will retire after the season, ending a 15-year career in which he was one of the top defenders in Major League Soccer. In another Atlanta development, star striker
Josef Martinez
- is expected to miss at least one game after injuring his right knee and ankle, a better-than-expected diagnosis that sets him up to be available for the MLS playoffs.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA allegations sent to Kansas
A source familiar with the situation said the University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday that alleges significant violations within its men’s program.
A report by Yahoo Sports, citing unnamed sources, said the notice included three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting, lack of institutional control and a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
Yahoo also reported that Kansas was given notice of a secondary violation in football tied to then-coach David Beaty. That violation involved the use of an extra coach during practice.
Kansas spokesman Dan Beckler did not respond to multiple messages from the AP seeking comment.
- Louisville said forward
Malik Williams
- will miss six to eight weeks with a broken right foot, leaving the Cardinals without their third-leading returning rebounder for the early part of the season. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound junior had a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal on Monday after injuring the foot in practice on Friday.
- Former Texas Tech star
Andre Emmett
- died Monday morning. KCBD in Lubbock, Texas, was one of several outlets that first reported Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas. According to Dallas police, Emmett was approached by two people at approximately 2:30 a.m. as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence. The suspects displayed a handgun, according to police, and an altercation ensued. Emmett fled but was shot as he ran from them. Emmett became the Red Raiders’ all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points during 2001-2004. He was an All-American as a senior.
TENNIS
Wozniacki, Kerber, Sevastova ousted
Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Anastasija Sevastova all lost to unseeded opponents in the first round of the Wuhan (China) Open.
The 13th-seeded Wozniacki lost to Su-Wei Hsieh 7-6 (2), 6-1, 6-2. Monica Puig defeated the 11th-seeded Kerber 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1. Christina McHale ousted the 14th-seeded Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the third round, beating Danielle Collins, a former Virginia star, 6-1, 6-0.
Christian Garin
- defeated seventh-seeded
Kyle Edmund
- 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Chengdu (China) Open. Garin broke Edmund’s serve four times on his way to victory over the top-ranked British player.
- ACAC won the 27th annual Thalhimer Club Challenge over the weekend at the Westwood Club. Westwood and Raintree finished second and third in the 12-team event. Each team had players in the USTA rated levels from 3.0 to 5.0.
ELSEWHERE
Jasmine Thomas
- scored a career playoff-best 29 points and
Courtney Williams
- added 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to lead Connecticut to a 78-56 win in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals and give the Sun a sweep of the series Sunday night in Long Beach, Calif. Connecticut advanced to the title series for the first time since 2005, where it will play either Washington or Las Vegas. The Mystics have a 2-1 series lead over the Aces.
Jevan Snead
- went to Mississippi to rekindle a promising football career that had stalled at Texas. By the time he left the Rebels, with a year of eligibility remaining, he ranked among the most prolific passers in school history. Mr. Snead was found dead in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night by officers responding to a call about a deceased person near downtown. He was 32. A police spokeswoman said the death was not considered suspicious. Police and the Travis County medical examiner’s office provided no further information Monday. Mr. Snead signed with Texas in 2006 shortly after the Longhorns won the national title behind quarterback
Vince Young
- . After limited playing time in 2006, Mr. Snead transferred to Ole Miss and found success. Snead passed for 5,394 yards and 46 touchdowns at Mississippi. Both marks rank in the top 10 in school history.
Simone Biles
- is heading to Germany to try to become the most decorated female gymnast in world championship history. Biles headlines the six-woman U.S. team that will travel to Stuttgart early next month. The defending world and Olympic champion has collected 20 world championship medals. She needs one more to break a tie with Russia’s
Svetlana Khorkina
- for the most by a female gymnast. Four medals would push Biles past former Belarussian star
Vitaly Scherbo
- for the most by any gymnast.
Kara Eaker
- and
Grace McCallum
- , who won team golds with Biles last year, also are heading to Germany. They’ll be joined by
Jade Carey
- ,
Sunisa Lee
- and
MyKayla Skinner
- .
- The Tampa Bay Lightning signed restricted free agent forward
Brayden Point
- to a $20.25 million, three-year contract. Point put up 92 points last season.
