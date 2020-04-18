NFL
Ravens, Ryan reach one-year deal
The Baltimore Ravens on Saturday reached a one-year deal with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan, according to multiple reports, adding depth to one of the team’s thinnest positions just five days before the start of the NFL draft.
Terms of the deal with Ryan, who played sparingly last season in Jacksonville, were not disclosed.
After tearing his ACL in training camp in 2018 with Green Bay, where he spent his first four years, Ryan played in just two games for the Jaguars. During his first three years with the Packers, Ryan appeared in 43 games (27 starts) and totaled 144 tackles.
Tagovailoa weak on Wonderlic test
Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scored a woeful 13 on the Wonderlic test, administered by the NFL to prospects before the draft, The Athletic reported.
Among the other first-round prospects, the report said LSU’s Jake Burrow scored a 34, Utah State’s Jordan Love got a 27 and Oregon’s Justin Herbert had a 25.
The highest reported score among the 2020 quarterback draft prospects was a 40 by Iowa’s Nate Stanley.
Quarterbacks have brushed off a low Wonderlic score to star in the league. Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s score in 1983 was widely reported to be a 16, and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP last season, was reported to have the same score as Tagovailoa two years ago.
Running back Brian Hill
- signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation.
AUTO RACING
Pagenaud adds iRacing win
After a second straight victory in virtual IndyCar racing for Simon Pagenaud and Team Penske, tempers were hot.
Pagenaud, the reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, competed in his firesuit and won the race Saturday on a simulated Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. A frantic final 10 laps decided the iRacing event.
Penske drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin were racing each other for the lead — and probably the win — when they came upon the lapped car of Oliver Askew that caused Power to touch McLaughlin’s car.
McLaughlin, winner of the virtual race three weeks ago at Barber Motorsports Park, was sent spinning into the wall and out of contention.
McLaughlin was livid and trying to calm himself on his simulator in Brisbane. “It’s a video game, it’s a video game,” McLaughlin repeated. “I know it’s a game, but I’m still [mad].”
Pagenaud raced Power wheel to wheel and the cars appeared to touch before Pagenaud took the lead. He still had to hold off Scott Dixon’s last-lap attempt to pass him for the win.
Pagenaud also won last week at virtual Michigan International Speedway, and along with McLaughlin’s victory, the Penske drivers have won three of the four virtual IndyCar races. COLLEGE BASEBALL
Ex-Arizona State coach dies at 90
Bobby Winkles, the former coach who won three national titles at Arizona State and went on to manage in the majors, has died. He was 90.
Arizona State said Mr. Winkles died Friday with family and friends by his side.
Mr. Winkles became the Sun Devils’ first varsity baseball coach in 1959 and went 524-173 in 13 years. He led Arizona State to national titles in 1965, 1967 and 1969. He was a charter member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.
Mr. Winkles managed four years in the majors, going 170-213 in stints with the California Angels and Oakland Athletics from 1973 to 1978.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.