NFL
Redskins drop Marshall from Ring of Fame
The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website.
A spokesman confirmed the decisions Wednesday, saying Marshall’s name has already been removed from the history wall at the team’s training facility in Ashburn. The spokesman said the Ring of Fame is removing Marshall’s name from its stadium in Landover, Md., on Wednesday and the process to alter the website is underway.
It’s the latest move to cut ties with the legacy of the team’s founder, a segregationist who refused to integrate by signing African American players until “forced to do so” in 1962, more than a decade after much of the rest of the NFL.
Last week, the team renamed the lower bowl FedEx Field that bore Marshall’s name after late Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, the franchise’s first African American player. A day earlier, Events DC removed a statue of Marshall from the team’s former home at RFK Stadium in Washington.
Marshall owned the franchise from its inception in 1932 and moved the team from Boston to Washington several years later. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963 and died in 1969.
Don Banks
whose 36-year sports writing career included more than 16 years at Sports Illustrated's website, has been selected as the Dick McCann Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America. Banks, who died last August while covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend, had recently been hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as its NFL correspondent before his death. The McCann Award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.
HOCKEY
Iginla tops 2020 Hall of Fame class
Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 after being elected in his first year of eligibility.
Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, women’s hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O’Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O’Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league’s color barrier 60 years earlier.
The longtime Calgary Flames captain was the first Black player to lead the NHL in goals and points and was the first Black athlete in any sport to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. A first-generation Canadian whose father is Nigerian and mother is American, Iginla owns the biggest assist in Canada’s history of international hockey. He passed the puck to Sidney Crosby for Crosby’s “golden goal” at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.
Iginla is joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s star Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.
A power forward with a prolific scoring touch, Iginla had 625 goals and 675 assists for 1,300 points in 1,554 regular-season NHL games for the Flames, Avalanche, Penguins and Kings. He had 68 points in 81 playoff games and led Calgary to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.
Hossa was also elected in his first year of eligibility and joins 2015 inductee Chris Pronger as the only players to go into the hall while still under contract. Like Pronger, Hossa qualified because he hasn’t played in three years and retired in 2018 because of a skin disorder.
NBA
Thunder give rookie Dort multiyear deal
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced a multiyear contract with rookie Luguentz Dort. Terms were not disclosed.
Dort has averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22 minutes per game this season. Oklahoma City has posted a 16-5 record (.762) with him in the starting lineup.
The Canadian signed a two-way deal with the Thunder last July after playing one season at Arizona State.
- The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday that dealing with racial matters will be a shared goal during the resumed season. The league and union announced they will “take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice” when the season restarts at the Disney complex near Orlando, Fla., next month. Plans have not been finalized.
- The Los Angeles Lakers will be without at least one key player when the NBA season resumes in Florida next month.
Avery Bradley
will not be joining the team. Bradley told ESPN that the primary reason for his decision was the health of his 6-year-old son
Liam
, who has a respiratory condition that makes him high risk if he were to contract COVID-19. The Lakers are considering JR Smith to replace him.
ELSEWHERE
- The U.S. Tennis Association changed its plans and now will include wheelchair competition at the scaled-down U.S. Open after athletes complained about the original decision to drop their event entirely this year. The USTA said that wheelchair tennis will be played at Flushing Meadows on Sept. 10-13, the last four days of the Grand Slam tournament.
A U.S. government study concludes Americans don't get their money's worth out of the $2.7 million that Congress provided the World Anti-Doping Agency this year and suggests future funding be contingent on changes in the drug-fighting agency's policies. The 19-page report by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy concludes that the U.S. is underrepresented on WADA's key policy-making committees, that WADA has not moved urgently enough to reform itself in the wake of the Russian doping scandal and that Congress should consider giving the office discretion to withhold future funding.
- g.
- Suspended West Virginia defensive coordinator
Vic Koenning a
- pologized Wednesday after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics. Koenning was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account about Koenning. “I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive,” Koenning said in a statement on Twitter. “But KJ’s tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated.”
