HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
‘Remember the Titans’ coach dies at 84
Herman Boone, the Northern Virginia coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84.
Mr. Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation.
Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant coach for Mr. Boone beginning in 1972, said the coach died Wednesday at his home in Alexandria and had been battling cancer. Johnson said he had visited the coach regularly and had planned to see him Wednesday when he learned of his death.
Mr. Boone led undefeated T.C. Williams High School to the state championship in 1971. His team and its initial success was also recognized as a galvanizing factor in helping bring the city through school consolidation.
BASEBALL
Marlins pick up Kemp
Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp on Wednesday agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to take part in spring training.
Kemp batted .200 in 20 games for the Cincinnati Reds last year before breaking a rib on April 21. He then spent time in the Mets’ minor league system.
Kemp, 35, is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs in 14 seasons for four teams. He was runner-up for the NL MVP in 2011 and is a two-time Gold Glove winner.
He’ll join an unsettled outfield as the Marlins continue to rebuild and audition prospects next spring under owner Derek Jeter.
COLLEGES
Slippery Rock QB tops D-II A-A team
Slippery Rocky quarterback Roland Rivers and Notre Dame (Ohio) running back Jaleel McLaughlin, both finalists for the Division II player of the year award, were selected to The Associated Press D-II All-America team.
The team was selected by a panel of sports information directors and the AP.
Rivers passed for 4,460 yards and 52 touchdowns to lead Division II this season. McLaughlin is D-II’s leading rusher with 2,316 yards and 30 touchdowns. Both are among eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the winner of which will be announced Friday.
Minnesota State, which will play West Florida for the Division II championship, placed three players on the first team, tied with Tarleton State for the most of any school.
New Mexico named former Lobos player and assistant coach Danny Gonzales as head coach. Gonzales, 43, has been Herm Edwards’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons at Arizona State. He was promoted to assistant head coach before this season began. Gonzales replaces Bob Davie
- , who had a 35-64 record in eight seasons.
- The University of Cincinnati hired
John Cunningham from Minnesota as athletics director. Cunningham was Minnesota’s deputy athletics director from 2016 to 2019, overseeing daily administrative operations. He also has worked in various roles at Boise State, TCU, Maryland and Syracuse, where he also oversaw daily operations.. The Bearcats had been looking for an athletics director since Mike Bohn went to USC in early November, filling that Trojans’ job after Lynn Swann
- abruptly resigned. Bohn had been Cincinnati’s athletics director for five years.
AUTO RACING
Darlington to celebrate NASCAR champs
Darlington Raceway is celebrating NASCAR’s champions in its latest throwback weekend at the Southern 500.
Track officials announced the theme on Wednesday.
This will be the sixth straight season NASCAR has honored the sports’ past at what has become its Old Timer’s Day-style event.
There have been 33 drivers who have won the 71 NASCAR Cup Series titles. Additionally, there are 29 racers who have won Xfinity titles.
The Southern 500 will take place on Sept. 6 during Labor Day weekend. The race will also kickoff next year’s NASCAR’s playoffs.
