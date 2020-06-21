NFL
Report: Prescott to sign franchise tender
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to sign his exclusive franchise tender on Monday, a source confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
Once Prescott signs his franchise tag, he will be contractually obligated to report to training camp on time, whether or not he and the Cowboys have agreed upon an extension.
Training camp will take place at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It is tentatively scheduled to open the third full week of July, but at this stage, the NFL has not made a determination on when camps will open.
Prescott’s franchise tag number increased from $26.8 million to $31.4 million after salaries for restricted free agents were finalized this offseason.
The two sides still have until the July 15 deadline to reach an extension before Prescott is locked into playing on the tag in 2020. Video shows punching of Eagles TE A video surfaced Sunday of the apparent assault on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, which happened in an Aberdeen, S.D., bar early Saturday morning.
Initial reports Saturday indicated the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Goedert was sucker-punched while dining at a restaurant with his family. Though The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen serves food, Goedert clearly is standing in an area without tables when he enters the frame of the video, posted by @samstompy, who said in a tweet that he obtained it through a friend who knew the bar owner. The video appears to be security footage.
A source with knowledge of the situation said Goedert “was with some friends and family, and two guys kept saying disrespectful things.” The source said Goedert walked over to “tell them to chill,” and was punched.
Two sources indicated Aberdeen police have made an arrest, though the police department has not commented on the incident. A published report said there would be no police comment until Monday.
GOLF
Ryu wins Korea Women’s Open
Two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu closed with a par 72 to win the Korea Women’s Open on Sunday in Incheon, South Korea, in her first tournament in four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ryu won for the first time since the Japan Women’s Open in 2018, and it was her first Korea LPGA victory since 2015.
Upon winning, Ryu offered her prize money of a little more than $200,000 for coronavirus relief funds.
Ryu and Hyo Joo Kim, another regular on the LPGA Tour, matched pars on the entire back nine of Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club. Kim shot 70 to finish one shot behind.
NBA
League won’t test for marijuana in Florida
Marijuana and Disney World sounds oxymoronic. Like jumbo shrimp and liquid gas.
But, 22 NBA teams are scheduled to report to Disney World on July 7-8 to live and play on-site in the resumption of the 2019-20 season suspended because of the coronavirus. For two teams, this sequestering could last until a possible Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 13.
During this time, the NBA will not conduct drug tests for recreational drugs. That includes marijuana.
Of course, the NBA will test for coronavirus and performance-enhancing drugs at Disney World.
There could be a practical reason for not testing for recreational drugs. Additional testing can mean contact with additional persons doing these tests.
TENNIS
Dimitrov’s virus test leads to cancellation
Grigor Dimitrov said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play.
Dimitrov, ranked No. 19 and a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus and his announcement on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the U.S. Open said it would go forward.
The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March and are planning to resume in August.
ELSEWHERE
- Six-time Formula 1 world champion
Lewis Hamilton
- is to set up a commission to increase diversity in motor sports. The Mercedes driver said the aim of the Hamilton Commission would be to make the sport “become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.”
Max Tuerk
- , an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers, has died. He was 26. USC announced his death Sunday on Twitter, but not say when Mr. Tuerk died or provide a cause of death. Mr. Tuerk played for the Trojans from 2012 to 2015. He was a freshman All-American and an all-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2014. The Chargers selected Mr. Tuerk in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, but a knee injury during his senior year affected his progress. Despite making the Chargers’ roster, he was inactive all season.
- Doctors treating Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist
Alex Zanardi
- said he remains stable after a crash on his handbike but is at risk of unforeseen complications. In a medical update, the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said the longer Zanardi’s vital signs remain stable, the better off he is. But the update warned that his neurological condition remained grave and that doctors cannot “exclude the possibility of adverse events.” Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay race Friday.
- A horse injured after crossing the finish line of a race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., was euthanized, making it the 15th fatality at the track since late December. Strictly Biz, a 4-year-old colt, fractured his right knee while galloping past the finish of the sixth race Saturday.
