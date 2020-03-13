COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota’s Richard Pitino to return
Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.
Pitino, 37, has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.
Pitino, who was the Big Ten coach of the year in 2016-17, has a $2 million buyout in his contract if he were to be fired before April 30. The figure then drops to $1.75 million for a termination prior to April 30, 2021.
UNCW hires Siddle as coach
UNC Wilmington hired N.C. State assistant coach Takayo Siddle as men’s coach.
Siddle replaces C.B. McGrath, who was fired in January after compiling a 26-58 record midway through his third season. Assistant Rob Burke served as interim coach after McGrath’s ouster.
Siddle returns to a program where he spent three years as an assistant to Kevin Keatts, including serving as interim coach for the program when Keatts left to take over at N.C. State in March 2017.
Siddle, 33, later joined Keatts in Raleigh and had been on the Wolfpack staff the past three seasons.
Cluess resigns at Iona coach
Tim Cluess, who led Iona to six NCAA tournament appearances, resigned to focus on making a full recovery from a recent health concern.
Cluess led the Gaels to a 199-106 record in his nine seasons. He won five Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championships, including the last four, and four regular-season titles. The Gaels won either the regular season or tournament titles in each of Cluess’ last eight seasons. Iona finished 12-17 this season.
Illinois-Chicago fired coach Steve McClain
- after five seasons. McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League tournament final, but lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky.
BASEBALL
Ted Cox, who made notable first, dies
Ted Cox, the first major league player with hits in his first six at-bats, has died in Midwest City, Okla. He was 65.
Mr. Cox was born in Oklahoma City, played at Midwest City High School and was selected by Boston with the 17th overall pick of the 1973 amateur draft.
He made his major league debut for the Red Sox on Sept. 18, 1977, at Baltimore and singled twice and walked off Mike Flanagan, then singled and doubled against Scott McGregor. The next day at Fenway Park, he singled twice off the New York Yankees’ Ed Figueroa to break the record set by Cecil Travis of the 1933 Washington Senators. Mr. Cox grounded out against Figueroa in the fifth inning.
He hit .362 in 13 games, then was traded to Cleveland in the offseason with catcher Bo Diaz and right-handers Mike Paxton and Rick Wise for right-hander Dennis Eckersley and catcher Fred Kendall.
He spent five seasons in the major leagues with Boston (1977), Cleveland (1978-79), Seattle (1980) and Toronto (1981). Cox hit .245 with 10 homers and 79 RBIs over 272 games.
ELSEWHERE
With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson
- went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks. There is no timetable for his return. Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22, when he was knocked to the floor on a drive to the basket.
Caster Semenya
- said she’s switching events to the 200 meters in a bid to run at the Olympics. The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion is barred from competing in top-level events from 400 meters to the mile unless she undergoes treatment to reduce her natural testosterone levels. Semenya needs to improve her personal best over 200 meters by nearly two seconds to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Her best is 24.26 seconds, set in South Africa in February 2019. The Olympic qualifying standard is 22.80 seconds.
