COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rick Pitino named Iona’s coach
Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named men’s coach at Iona College on Saturday.
Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001 to 2017 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday after 10 years and six NCAA tournament appearances because of health concerns.
Pitino, 67, has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three schools to the NCAA Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996).
Pitino coached twice in the NBA, with the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team president. Last June, Pitino coached Panathinaikos to the championship in the Greek League.
Florida senate declares FSU national champ
The Florida State Seminoles are the 2020 national champions — at least according to state lawmakers.
With the NCAA tournament canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, FSU was declared “national champions by default” by a 37-2 vote in the Florida state senate. Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican from Sarasota who is a Florida State graduate, introduced the resolution Friday.
Gruters wrote in the resolution that the Seminoles “were favored to challenge the top seeds in the national tournament and take home the national title.”
The resolution also stated that it will be presented to coach Leonard Hamilton and FSU president John Thrasher “as a tangible token of the sentiments of the Florida Senate.”
Florida State (26-5), which was the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament, also was awarded the conference championship trophy by commissioner John Swofford after the tournament was canceled on Thursday.
Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine
- is transferring. The 6-foot-3 guard played in 23 of the Orange’s 32 games. He averaged just under 9 minutes and 1.9 points.
BASEBALL
Nationals release reliever Strickland
The Washington Nationals released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland on Saturday.
Unconditionally releasing Strickland and David Hernandez were among a handful of moves made by the Nationals. They also optioned Jake Noll, Ben Braymer, Aaron Barrett and Kyle McGowin to Triple A and assigned Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, Taylor Gushue, JB Shuck, Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell and Wil Crowe to minor league camp.
Strickland was a trade-deadline pickup for Washington last season. The 31-year-old appeared in 24 regular-season games but none in the playoffs as the Nationals won the World Series.
BIATHLON
Fourcade caps career with victory
Martin Fourcade finished his career as one of the greatest biathletes by winning his last race in Kontiolahti, Finland, on the 10th anniversary of his first pursuit win — in the same place.
France’s most successful Winter Olympian with five gold medals announced his retirement on Saturday then won his final race, narrowly missing out on an eighth World Cup sprint title.
Fourcade’s 83rd and final individual win was 10 years to the day where he got his first individual win.
At the Winter Olympics, Fourcade, 31, won three golds at Pyeongchang in 2018 — pursuit, mass start and mixed relay — and two at the 2014 Sochi Games in pursuit and individual.
He won 13 gold medals at world championships, including 11 individual golds.
ELSEWHERE
Maximilian Schachmann won the Paris-Nice race, becoming the first German to take the cycling trophy since Tony Martin
- in 2011.
Jessie Royer of Fairbanks, Alaska, was in the lead Saturday in the Iditarod sled-dog race. She was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in Kaltag, and picked up 25 pounds of fresh salmon filets and $2,000 for the feat. Royer, an Idaho native who was raised in Montana, is vying to become the first woman in 30 years to win the Iditarod. The last woman to win the race was the late Susan Butcher
- , who won her fourth Iditarod in 1990.
