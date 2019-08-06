SOCCER
Rooney leaving D.C. to play in England
Wayne Rooney will be leaving Major League Soccer after less than two seasons to return to play in England and be closer to his family.
The 33-year-old former England captain will remain at D.C. United until the end of the season before joining second-tier Championship team Derby County as player-coach from January.
Rooney has signed an 18-month contract that can be extended until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Rooney, who is the record goal scorer for Manchester United and England, had another two years remaining on the contract he signed with D.C. United after joining from Everton in 2018.
The Washington-based team remains in contention for the MLS playoffs, so the striker’s stay in the United States could end in November.
Derby has been out of the Premier League since 2008 and lost a playoff final in May to return to the top division.
Rooney’s former England teammate, Frank Lampard, was in charge of Derby last season before moving to manage Chelsea.
NBA
Haslem returning to Heat for 17th season
Udonis Haslem, who was considering retirement, said Tuesday that he is returning to the Miami Heat for a 17th season. The 39-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat, and should become just the sixth player in league history to play such a long career with only one franchise.
It’s a veteran’s minimum contract, worth just under $2.6 million this season.
Haslem has appeared in only 40 games over the past three seasons, and averaged 2.5 points in 10 appearances last season.
But the Heat continue to rave about his commitment to the franchise’s culture and value his leadership in the locker room — insisting that he is worth a roster spot for those qualities alone.
Haslem’s longevity is rare — and playing this long for one team is unprecedented for an undrafted player.
Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his seasons with Dallas. Kobe Bryant played all 20 of his seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan had a 19-year run with San Antonio, John Stockton played 19 seasons for Utah and Reggie Miller spent 18 seasons with Indiana.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Maryland WR Jones out for season
Maryland sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the season after suffering a knee injury during the first practice of training camp.
Jones, who was hoping to build on a solid freshman season, tore his left ACL on Monday.
He will redshirt this season.
Jones played in all 12 games for the Terrapins last year. He had 22 catches for 288 yards and ran 18 times for 173 yards.
His five touchdown catches were most by a Maryland freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012.
- Auburn coach
Gus Malzahn
- isn’t ruling out
Anthony Schwartz
- playing in the opener against Oregon after the wide receiver underwent hand surgery. Malzahn said Schwartz had the procedure on Monday. He didn’t have a timetable for his return, but said he’s “not going to say yes or no” on whether the sophomore will miss a game. The Tigers and Oregon open Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas. Schwartz was a versatile threat for the Tigers as a freshman. He ran for 211 yards and five touchdowns and added 357 yards and a pair of scores receiving.
NHL
Hurricanes trade Carrick to Sharks
The Carolina Hurricanes traded defenseman Trevor Carrick, one of the leaders this past season during the Charlotte Checkers’ run to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup.
The Canes said Carrick, 25, had been dealt to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Kyle Wood, who spent last season with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL.
Wood, 23, was second among Barracuda defensemen in assists (29) and points (35) and was the team’s alternate captain.
Carrick, drafted in the fourth round by Carolina in 2012, played four career NHL games with the Hurricanes and 347 in the AHL.
He was fourth among AHL defensemen in assists (38) last season and had three goals and nine assists in 16 playoff games as the Checkers, the Canes’ AHL affiliate, won the league title.
- St. Louis Blues defenseman
Joel Edmundson
- was awarded a $3.1 million, one-year contract in arbitration. The 26-year-old Canadian had 11 points in 64 regular-season games and seven points in 22 playoff games during the Blues’ Cup run. Edmundson has 52 points in 269 regular-season games during his four-year NHL career.
ELSEWHERE
- All four defending champions are returning for the New York City Marathon.
Mary Keitany
- ,
Lelisa Desisa
- ,
Manuela Schar
- and
Daniel Romanchuk
- will compete in the marathon on Nov. 3. The New York Road Runners also said that U.S. Olympians Des Linden and Jared Ward will highlight the American field. Kenya’s Keitany will go for her fifth career title in New York. Ethiopia’s Desisa finished in 2:05:59 seconds, the second-fastest time for the course. He and American Romanchuk won their first NYC Marathons. Switzerland’s Schar will race for her third consecutive crown in the wheelchair division.
- The Connecticut Sun traded WNBA rookie
Kristine Anigwe
- to the Dallas Wings for veteran
Theresa Plaisance
- . The 6-foot-5 Plaisance averaged 6 points and just over 4 rebounds in 22 games this season for Dallas.
Eve Jobs
- had a strong performance for the U.S. jumping team in her debut at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. The youngest daughter of the Apple founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs, is ranked sixth overall among 50 participants. Jobs had a time of 71.16. The U.S. team was top-ranked going into the next round. The 21-year-old is currently ranked in the top 10 in the FEI Jumping U25 rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.