AUTO RACING
RR announces start times for 2020 events
Richmond Raceway will play host to three night races and an afternoon race next season, as NASCAR unveiled its starting times for its top three national series in 2020 on Tuesday.
The spring Monster Energy Cup race is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 — a week later than this year — and will be televised on Fox. It will accompany a Gander Outdoors Truck race the day before — the first Truck race at that track since 2005 — at 7:30 p.m. (FS1).
The fall Cup race — the opening race of next year’s playoff schedule — will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m., with the Xfinity race — that series’ regular-season finale — a day before at 8. Both races will be televised by NBCSN.
Martinsville Speedway also will host four NASCAR races, with Cup dates on Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. The last race will be part of a tripleheader weekend. The Trucks will race on the preceding Friday at 8 p.m. (FS1), with Xfinity racing on Saturday at 8 (NBCSN). All three will be cutoff races to set their respective fields for the championship races at ISM Raceway (Phoenix) the next weekend.
Bell given Cup Series ride with Leavine
Christopher Bell has been promoted to NASCAR’s top series and will drive for Leavine Family Racing in 2020.
Leavine is an affiliate of Joe Gibbs Racing, which along with Toyota has Bell under contract. The logjam of drivers at the Cup level for Gibbs forced Bell to be farmed out to Leavine’s single-car operation.
Leavine last month released Matt DiBenedetto from the seat, clearing the way for Bell to be promoted from the Xfinity Series. The 24-year-old is considered a rising star in NASCAR and has 15 victories through 68 starts in the Xfinity Series.
Bell has won seven times this season and leads the Xfinity standings after last week’s playoffs opener.
Bell is in his second full season in the Xfinity Series. He previously won seven races in the Truck Series and the 2017 championship.
Jason Ratcliff, his crew chief, will be promoted with Bell. Current Leavine crew chief Mike Wheeler was named competition director of the Leavine organization.
NHL
Blues acquire Faulk from Hurricanes
The St. Louis Blues acquired All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson and a prospect. The Blues also said that Faulk signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million with the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Faulk, 27, had 85 goals and 258 points — club records in both stat categories among defensemen — but was entering the final year of his six-year, $29 million contract. He had been the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason, and it intensified after the Hurricanes signed veteran defenseman Jake Gardiner to a four-year deal earlier this month.
- Vancouver Canucks forward
Brock Boeser
- and defenseman
Oscar Fantenberg
- are in concussion protocol. Neither player was on the ice for practice Tuesday, a day after their injuries during a 6-4 exhibition victory over Ottawa. Fantenberg left Monday night’s game after he was flattened along the boards in the first period. Ottawa’s
Jordan Szwarz
- was called for boarding, drawing a game misconduct. Coach
Travis Green
- said he believes Boeser was injured when he was hit from behind by Senators center
Chris Tierney
- .
- The Toronto Maple Leafs released veteran goalie
Michal Neuvirth,
- meaning
Michael Hutchinson
- has likely won the backup job. Neuvirth was vying for the No. 2 spot behind
Frederik Andersen
- . But he played just two periods during training camp because of an unspecified injury. Hutchinson made 38 saves in a 3-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Neuvirth has played in the NHL with Washington, Buffalo, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia. He has a career record of 105-93-26, with a .910 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average.
TENNIS
Murray wins first tour match since January
Andy Murray won his first tour-level match since January on Tuesday, beating American opponent Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in the Zhuhai (China) Championships.
Murray, the former top-ranked player who had hip surgery in January, served 13 aces, won 80 percent of his service points and was not broken.
Murray lost to Sandgren at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina in August in his second tour-level singles match since returning from the operation.
Barty overcomes Garcia in second round
Top-ranked Ash Barty came from a set down to beat Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Wuhan (China) Open.
Garcia beat Barty in the 2017 Wuhan final, but the Australian No. 1 managed to cut down on her mistakes after making 19 unforced errors in the first set.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wyoming player faces felony gun charges
A University of Wyoming player is facing felony charges after authorities say he pointed an unloaded handgun at two people.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Allen Smith III was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated assault and battery with the threat to use a drawn deadly weapon.
Court records said two people told police they drove Smith to an apartment in Laramie and Smith offered to show them his gun.
Records said the freshman defensive back returned to the vehicle and separately pointed a handgun at each of them, pulling the trigger four times for each person.
Defense attorney Jason Tangeman describes the gun as an air-soft gun that shoots pellets and said Smith disputes the criminal charges.
