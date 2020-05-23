NFL
Saints pick up LB Chickillo
Linebacker Anthony Chickillo agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal was announced Saturday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chickillo is changing teams for the first time. He was drafted in the sixth round by Pittsburgh in 2015.
Chickillo played in 11 games for the Steelers last season, finishing with 11 tackles and a half-sack.
The 27-year-old out of Miami has played in 65 regular-season games with nine starts while also contributing as a regular on special teams.
- Former NFL quarterback
Ryan Leaf
- was arrested in Southern California on Friday. Leaf, 44, was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, which is about 110 miles outheast of Los Angeles, according to booking information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.
Leaf is being held on $5,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.
Leaf finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 and led Washington State to the Rose Bowl. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the No. 2 pick in 1998, but he was only 4-14 as a starter in three seasons.
He was 0-3 with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001 and finished his four-year career with 14 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions. He was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs, which violated his Texas probation and led to prison.
Last July, Leaf was hired by ESPN to be a football analyst. Leaf worked for the Pac-12 Network last season and has been co-hosting a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 channel.
SKIING
Olympic champ ending career
Olympic champion Anna Veith has twice returned to the top from serious knee injuries.
A year after blowing out her knee for the third time, the 2014 super-G gold medalist from Austria is leaving the sport.
Veith, 30, announced her retirement on Austrian TV on Saturday, ending a career marred by injuries since she won her second overall World Cup title in 2015.
Veith was the last active overall World Cup champion from Austria since Marcel Hirscher retired almost nine months ago. The record eight-time men’s overall champion grew up in the same region as Veith in the Salzburg province, and the two spent time at school together.
Veith won 15 World Cup races from 2011 to 2017, and collected eight medals from major events, including four golds.
Her most recent medal was silver in super-G at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, where she was famously beaten to the title by Ester Ledecka, the Czech athlete who later also won gold in snowboarding.
