SOCCER
Sounders capture MLS Cup
Kelvin Leerdam scored his first career postseason goal on a deflected shot in the 57th minute, substitute Victor Rodriguez connected in the 76th and Raul Ruidiaz added the capper in the 90th to give the Seattle Sounders a 3-1 victory over visiting Toronto FC on Sunday in the MLS Cup for their second title in four seasons.
Playing before the second-largest crowd for an MLS Cup final, the Sounders withstood a nervy first 45 minutes before capitalizing on their opportunities in the second half.
Leerdam scored Seattle’s first goal of this season back in March and claimed the winner when what looked to be a cross deflected off the shin of Toronto’s Justin Morrow and past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. Leerdam’s goal was the release Seattle needed. Rodriguez’s goal started with Gustav Svensson‘s pass to Nicolas Lodeiro that left perfectly for Rodriguez near the top of the penalty area. He took a couple of touches to find space and Westberg couldn’t get his hand on the shot to the far post.
Ruidiaz’s capper was one more moment to celebrate for the 69,274 in attendance, beating Chris Mavinga to a clearance and scoring his fourth goal of the playoffs.
Jozy Altidore, who hadn’t played in more than a month and came on as a substitute midway through the second half, pulled one back for Toronto in the third minute of stoppage time.
Seattle became the sixth franchise in league history with multiple titles. The Sounders joined Houston, Sporting Kansas City and San Jose with two titles. The LA Galaxy have five, and D.C. United four.
NBA
Miami hands Waiters 10-game suspension
Dion Waiters has been handed a 10-game suspension by the Miami Heat, with the team citing multiple examples of conduct detrimental to the team as the reason for his second banishment of the season.
The suspension was announced Sunday. It comes three days after Waiters, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight Thursday night from Phoenix to Los Angeles.
Waiters, according to the source, ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed in Los Angeles.
Waiters was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after a series of incidents in the preseason and conflicts with coach Erik Spoelstra. Waiters has not appeared in any of the nine Heat games so far this season.
TENNIS
France edges Australia in Fed Cup final
Kristina Mladenovic inspired France to a drought-breaking Fed Cup triumph after a 3-2 win in the final against host Australia in Perth.
Mladenovic combined with Caroline Garcia to beat Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3 in the decisive doubles match. She upset the top-ranked Barty in a three-set thriller to move France into a 2-1 lead.
French Open winner Barty’s remarkable season ended in heartbreak just one week after her $4.42 million triumph at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.
Former French Open doubles winners Mladenovic and Garcia broke three times to power France to their third Fed Cup title and first since 2003.
It was redemption for Mladenovic and Garcia who lost the decisive doubles match against the Czech Republic in the 2016 final.
Earlier, No. 51-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic rebounded from a dispiriting performance in her Australian Fed Cup debut on Saturday against Mladenovic to record a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Pauline Parmentier.
In Sunday’s opening singles, Mladenovic stunned Barty with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory.
Thiem beats Federer in ATP Finals
Dominic Thiem keeps getting the better of Roger Federer.
Thiem beat Federer 7-5, 7-5 in London in their opening match at the ATP Finals for his fifth win in seven meetings with the Swiss great — and third straight this year.
Thiem broke in the opening game of the match and again for a 6-5 lead in the first set after Federer had leveled at 2-2.
The second set went with serve until Thiem broke at love for another 6-5 lead. Federer, a record six-time champion at the ATP Finals, then missed 2 break points in the next game before netting a backhand return on Thiem’s second match point.
Novak Djokovic had a much easier start to the tournament, easing past Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 6-1 in their first round-robin match.
ELSEWHERE
- The San Francisco Giants haven’t hired
Bruce Bochy
- ‘s replacement yet, but they did make a high-profile addition to their front office on Sunday. The Giants hired Chicago Cubs assistant general manager
Scott Harris
- to serve as the team’s general manager under president of baseball operations
Farhan Zaidi
- . Harris, a native of Redwood City, Calif., began his career with the Cubs in 2012 when he was hired as the team’s director of baseball operations at 25.
Evgeny Kuznetsov
- scored his sixth goal of the seasonto help Washington beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Saturday night in a meeting of the 2018 Stanley Cup finalists. The Capitals have won six in a row and 10 of 11 and are chugging along as the top team in the NHL.
Nicklas Backstrom
- scored twice.
Tom Wilson
- beat
Marc-Andre Fleury
- for his eighth goal of the season.
- The brother of Michigan State basketball star
Cassius Winston
- died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night in Albion, Mich. Scott Kipp, Albion’s chief of public safety, confirmed Sunday that
Zachary Winston
- died after being hit by a westbound train. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College. Cassius Winston, Michigan State’s point guard, was a preseason All-American last month.
John Kipkorir Komen
- of Kenya held on to narrowly win the 37th Athens Marathon. The 42-year-old runner finished in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 34 seconds, beating Rwanda’s
Felicien Muhitira
- , 17 years his junior, by nine seconds. Greece’s
Eleftheria Petroulaki
- won the women’s race in 2:39:00.
