INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
Spain beats Argentina to win World Cup
Marc Gasol looked to the sky as confetti fell, some sticking to his massive shoulders, and then cradled and kissed the giant golden chalice that goes to the World Cup champions.
He’s getting good at hoisting trophies.
Gasol got to bask in a championship celebration for the second time in three months — and this time, he did it for his country. Tournament MVP Ricky Rubio scored 20 points, Sergio Llull added 15 and Spain won the World Cup for the second time by topping Argentina 95-75 on Sunday in Beijing.
Gasol scored 14 for the winners, who never trailed and added this crown to the one it claimed in 2006. And for him, 2019 will go down as a year the likes of which few others have enjoyed.
The Toronto Raptors center becomes the second player to win an NBA title and a FIBA world gold medal in the same year, joining Lamar Odom — who did it for the Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball in 2010. Gasol also became the 19th to win either an NBA or WNBA crown along with a gold medal, either of the Olympic or World Cup variety, in the same year.
The first 18 all did it for the U.S.
Gabriel Deck scored 24 points for Argentina (8-1), which got off to a slow start and played uphill the rest of the way. Luis Scola was held to 8 points, shooting 1 for 10 from the floor.
France claimed another bronze medal in the World Cup to go with one it won in 2014. France defeated Australia 67-59 on Sunday to take the third-place game.
Nando De Colo scored 19 to lead France with 16 from Evan Fournier. Joe Ingles had 17 for Australia with 15 from Patty Mills.
NHRA
Beckman beats Force in Funny Car final
Jack Beckman raced to his first Funny Car victory of the season Sunday, beating 70-year-old John Force in the Countdown-opening Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals in Mohnton, Pa., to take the points lead.
Beckman had a 3.958-second pass at 330.07 against Force at Maple Grove Raceway two weeks after losing to him in the U.S. Nationals for his fourth runner-up finish of the season.
Richie Crampton won in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
It was a battle of Kalitta Motorsports entries, Crampton topped Doug Kalitta with a 3.738 at 329.10.
Line raced to his 50th career Pro Stock victory, beating Fernando Cuadra. Savoie picked up his second consecutive win, edging Steve Johnson and seizing the Pro Stock Motorcycle points lead.
WNBA
Vegas, Los Angeles earn playoff wins
Dearica Hamby hit a shot from a few steps inside halfcourt with 5 seconds left to lift Las Vegas to a 93-92 win over the visiting Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
With the Aces down by 2, Hamby stole a pass from Courtney Vandersloot, took a dribble over halfcourt near the sideline and threw up her shot that went in. The Sky had one last chance, but Astou Ndour‘s 3-pointer from the corner after a timeout was off.
Las Vegas will play Washington in the best-of-five semifinals that begin Tuesday.
Liz Cambage had 23 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Hamby finished with 17 points.
In Los Angeles, Chelsea Gray had 21 points and eight assists, Candace Parker added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Sparks beat Seattle to eliminate the defending-champion Storm.
No. 3 seed Los Angeles advance to play second-seeded Connecticut, which earned a double-bye to the semifinals. The best-of-five series begins Tuesday in Connecticut.
TENNIS
Pliskova beats Martic in final
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame rain delays and an early deficit to beat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Zhengzhou (China) Open.
Rain halted play in the first set after seventh-seeded Martic went 2-0 ahead.
When play resumed, Pliskova won the next three games and broke Martic to lead 5-3 before serving out to win the first set.
Pliskova broke Martic in the second set to take a 2-1 lead and held serve before play was suspended again.
Pliskova once more came back strongly after the delay, breaking her opponent again before winning in 1 hour, 36 minutes.
ELSEWHERE
- An own goal put D.C. United up in the 25th minute and the team held on for a 1-0 road victory over the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer game. It was United’s second straight win after a three-game losing streak, with both victories coming on the road. United (12-10-9) was denied another goal before halftime. Television replays appeared to show the ball cross the goal line before Timbers midfielder
Eryk Williamson
- cleared it out.
Wayne Rooney
- returned to United’s starting lineup after a two-game suspension for violent conduct in the 21st minute of a match against the Red Bulls on Aug. 21. Rooney leads the team with 11 goals and seven assists in 26 league appearances this season. The striker will leave United at the end of the season to become a player-coach for Derby County in England.
Primoz Roglic
- of Slovenia claimed one of cycling’s biggest prizes, winning the three-week Spanish Vuelta in Madrid. Roglic wore the red leader’s jersey for the final 11 days, finishing more than two minutes ahead of world champion and former winner
Alejandro Valverde
- . It was his first Grand Tour win after the 29-year-old was fourth in the 2018 Tour de France and third in the Giro d’Italia in June. Another Slovenian,
Tadej Pogacar
- , completed the podium after a breakout race for the 20-year-old rider that included three stage wins.
- Defenseman
Charlie McAvoy
- signed a $14.7 million, three-year deal with the Boston Bruins, the defending NHL Eastern Conference champions. McAvoy had seven goals and 21 assists in 54 regular-season games last year, leading the team in ice time — even more than longtime ironman
Zdeno Chara
- — with an average of 22 minutes, 10 seconds per game. He had two goals and six assists in the postseason.
