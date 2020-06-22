CYCLING
Sports Backers set virtual cross-country ride
Teams of cyclists can make a virtual ride across the country in the Sports Backers’ Great American Ride.
Teams of four, eight or 12 cyclists can take on the 3,700-mile route.
The event begins July 11. Teams track their mileage each day and have two months to complete the journey. Their progress is displayed on an online map, with the first team to reach Washington, D.C., becoming the winner. There are male, female and co-ed categories.
The course includes parts of the Great American Rail-Trail, which will connect more than 145 existing trials and 90 trail gaps over 3,700-plus miles between the state of Washington and Washington, D.C. More than 50% of the trail has been completed.
The event is $50 per person. To register, go to www.GreatAmericanRide.org.
NFL
Cowboys’ Frederick wins Halas Award
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He’s the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach (1980).
The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. The award is named for a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who had a role with the formation of the NFL and owned the Chicago Bears until his death in 1983.
Florida man charged in assault of Eagles TE
Kyle Douglas Hadala, 29, from Sarasota, Fla., has been charged with simple assault for punching Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert early Saturday in an Aberdeen, S.D., bar, police said Monday.
A source with knowledge of the situation said Goedert “was with some friends and family, and two guys kept saying disrespectful things.” The source said Goedert walked over to “tell them to chill,” and was punched.
Hadala is listed as having been arrested in Marion County, Fla., and charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2008.
- An Oakland-based group wants to create the NFL’s first African American-owned franchise, and that proposal is expected to land at league headquarters in New York on Tuesday. With the Raiders having relocated this year to Las Vegas, Oakland is again without a franchise, just as it was during the Raiders’ tenure in Los Angeles from 1982 to 1994. The African-American Sports & Entertainment Committee will file an application with the NFL seeking a franchise to play at the Oakland Coliseum. It is unknown who specifically would form that Oakland group’s ownership and its capacity to cover a NFL expansion cost that easily could surpass $1 billion.
- Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back
Christian McCaffrey
- is partnering with linebacker
Shaq Thompson
- in an effort to unite the Charlotte, N.C, community through sports programs for underserved youth through the “22 Together” program. They say their goal is to use sports as a vehicle to help address the divides that exist between the some portions of the public and law enforcement. The players say they will be working in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Police Activities League and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte to offer football, flag football, and cheerleading programs free of charge to underserved youth in Charlotte.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
African American history courses urged
The new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address racism and diversity recommended Monday that high schools and colleges establish required courses on African American history for graduation.
The proposal is the first to come from the Committee on Racial Reconciliation since it was established in response to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and other race-related incidents in America.
- The Baylor women’s team has added a graduate transfer guard from another major conference for the third year in a row. Former all-Pac 12 guard
DiJonai Carrington
- is joining the Bears from Stanford. Carrington averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds as a junior two seasons ago at Stanford. The 5-foot-11 guard was limited to only five games as a senior for the Cardinal because a knee injury, and got a medical hardship waiver that provided another season of eligibility.
Cade Cunningham
- , one of the nation’s top basketball recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason. Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy given to the nation’s best player. He is No. 1 in the Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings for his class and No. 2 in the ESPN 100. Earlier this month, an NCAA infractions committee panel handed down numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach
Lamont Evans
- accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State is appealing.
ELSEWHERE
- Veteran forward
Chris Thorburn
- announced his retirement after playing more than 800 NHL games for four organizations since 2005 and winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.Thorburn, 37, spent his last time on the ice celebrating the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup last season. Despite playing just one game for the Blues in 2018-19, he was the fourth player handed the Cup after Game 7 in Boston.Thorburn finished with 53 goals and 81 assists for 134 points.
Dick Burkle,
- who set a world record for the indoor mile of 3:54.93 at a track meet at Cole Field House at the University of Maryland in 1978, died Monday at 72 after a long battle with a rare neurological disorder. Mr. Burkle took up running as a high school senior in Rochester, N.Y., pushed himself to become an All-American at Villanova and then ran the 5,000 meters at the 1976 Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.