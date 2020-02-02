NBA
Irving sidelined at least a week
Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee.
The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington.
Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the court. He stayed down for a couple minutes before remaining in the game for the jump ball — in which he didn’t jump — and then left the court and went to the locker room.
The Nets said Irving will be re-evaluated in a week.
NFL
Chargers give Lynn extension
At the end of December, Anthony Lynn said he had “no problem betting” on himself, regarding his somewhat tenuous contract situation with the Chargers.
The team has concurred by signing the coach to an extension beyond the 2020 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Sunday.
Lynn, 26-22 in three years with the Chargers, had one season remaining on the contract he signed when hired in January 2017. The exact length of his extension was not immediately known.
After going 12-4 and winning a playoff game in 2018, the Chargers struggled with injuries and turnovers this year in finishing 5-11.
Even with those difficulties, general manager Tom Telesco continued to support Lynn and now has taken the next step of financially committing to him.
HORSE RACING
Baffert hits victory milestone
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert got his 3,000th career victory when Thousand Words won the $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Saturday in Arcadia, Calif.
Thousand Words won by three-quarters of a length in the Grade 3 race named for Baffert’s late client. The colt ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.64 at Santa Anita to earn 10 points on the Kentucky Derby leader board that determines the 20-horse field for the race in May.
Baffert also won the Lewis Stakes for a record eighth time.
Dale Baird holds the career wins record by a trainer with 9,445.
Thousand Words paid $3.20, $2.60 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite in the field of six 2-year-olds. He was purchased for $1 million at the 2018 Keeneland September yearling sale and is unbeaten in three starts.
ELSEWHERE
Summer Britcher won a pair of World Cup luge medals Sunday in Oberhof, Germany, an up-and-down day of racing for USA Luge. Britcher was third in the women’s race and joined Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman to win silver in the team relay. Britcher now has five medals this season. West won his third, and Mazdzer and Terdiman reached the podium for the first time.But the Americans finished the day without Emily Sweeney, who pulled out of the women’s race after one run after apparently re-aggravating a neck injury that forced her to miss some time earlier this season. Later Sunday, USA Luge announced Sweeney had decided to end her season and will return to the U.S. Germany’s Anna Berreiter won the women’s race, followed by Tatyana Ivanova of Russia in second and Britcher in third. Ivanova pulled 12 points ahead of Germany’s Julia Taubitz
- for the women’s season points title with two races left.
- The Minnesota Twins added journeyman starter
Jhoulys Chacin
- on a minor league deal. The 32-year-old right-hander has been in the major leagues for 11 seasons but had a forgettable 2019 season, going 3-12 with a 6.01 ERA with Milwaukee and Boston.
Detroit rookie forward Filip Zadina will miss an estimated two to three weeks after suffering a lower-body injury. The injury happened during Friday’s game at the New York Rangers, but Zadina was able to play through it Saturday when the Wings hosted the Ranger
- s.
