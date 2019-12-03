NHL
Sputtering Devils fire Hynes
The New Jersey Devils fired coach John Hynes on Tuesday.
General manager Ray Shero announced the move, roughly 20 minutes before Hynes was to speak to the media before the Devils’ game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Prudential Center.
Shero said assistant Alain Nasreddine will become the interim coach and Peter Horachek, a pro scout for the team, will join the coaching staff as an assistant.
The Devils have a 9-13-4 record. They are in last place in the Metropolitan Division and have the second worst record in the Eastern Conference.
The Devils had high hopes entering the season after drafting Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick just two years after taking Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick.
Hynes had a 150-159-45 record in 354 career regular-season games over four-plus seasons and led the team to the 2018 playoffs for the first time in six years. He ranks second in team history in games coached, wins and points (345).
Nasreddine played for six NHL organizations during his 15-year professional career.
Caps trade Stephenson to Vegas for pick
The Washington Capitals traded forward Chandler Stephenson to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2021 fifth-round pick.
Washington needed to shed salary and chose Travis Boyd over Stephenson, whom they dealt rather than risk losing him on waivers.
Stephenson, 25, helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018 and is now in his third full NHL season. An excellent player on the defensive end and on the penalty kill, Stephenson has three goals and an assist in 24 games this season.
Matt Stajan
- retired Tuesday after 14 seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames. The 35-year-old two-way center announced his decision in a statement through the NHL players’ union. He had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 NHL games — more than five seasons in Toronto and more than eight in Calgary. He spent last season with the German club EHC Red Bull Munich.
NBA
Wizards center Bryant out at least three weeks
Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant has a stress reaction in his right foot and will be sidelined for at least three weeks before he’s re-evaluated.
Bryant, who is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds, was diagnosed Tuesday after experiencing pain in his foot following the team’s 150-125 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Rookie forward Rui Hachimura will slide over to the center spot with Davis Bertans starting at forward.
At home Tuesday night, the Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic 127-120 as Evan Fournier scored 31 points for Orlando.
D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for the Magic, and Markelle Fultz added a career-high 20.
Bradley Beal scored 42 points for the Wizards. Davis Bertans added 21 points and Isaiah Thomas scored 20 for Washington.
- Memphis Grizzlies rookie
Brandon Clarke
- has aggravated a sore left oblique muscle and now is week to week. Clarke hurt his oblique muscle in the first half of Sunday’s win at Minnesota. He did not return for the second half and did not dress for Monday night’s loss to Indiana.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Iowa State gives Campbell extension
Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell agreed on a one-year contract extension through 2025.
The Cyclones said Campbell has been locked up for the next six seasons, ending speculation he would be a candidate for any number of job openings. Terms were not disclosed.
Iowa State, picked third in the Big 12 preseason poll, finished the regular season at 7-5 — though three of those losses came to ranked opponents by just 4 combined points.
- Colorado wide receiver
Laviska Shenault Jr.
- will skip his final season and declare for the NFL draft. Shenault is a top prospect after a career with the Buffaloes that included plenty of big catches while facing plenty of double coverage. He also was hampered by injuries as he finished with 149 catches for 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 280 yards rushing and seven scores.
- South Carolina starting quarterback
Ryan Hilinski
- will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. A release from the school said a surgery date for the 6-foot-3 freshman starter has not yet been scheduled, but he is expected to be fully healthy when the Gamecocks start offseason workouts next month.
- The Rutgers Board of Governors approved an eight-year, $32 million contract to bring back the former Scarlet Knights coach
Greg Schiano
- to lead the downtrodden program that has lost 21 straight Big Ten Conference games and won seven others over the last three seasons.
- Jacksonville University has decided to discontinue its football program. The school said it spent more than a year evaluating its athletic department and exploring ways to position itself for long-term growth and success. Athletics director
Alex Ricker-Gilbert
- said “ultimately, one option stood out as the best path forward for Jacksonville athletics as a whole. ... It’s clear the resources required to support our football program outweigh the benefits to the overall athletics department and the university.”
ELSEWHERE
- Left-handed reliever
Jake Diekman
- reached agreement on a $7.5 million, two-year contract with the Oakland Athletics after joining the club in a trade from Kansas City before last July’s deadline. Diekman’s deal includes a team option for the 2022 season. Oakland also said it reached minor league agreements with right-hander
Jordan Weems
- and outfielder
Dillon Thomas
- and each received an invitation to spring training.
- Toronto forward
Jozy Altidore
- was fined by Major League Soccer for criticizing match officials following his team’s loss to Seattle in the MLS final on Nov. 10. Altidore was quoted as saying: “We know the standard of MLS refereeing is next to horrible. So you can’t count on them bailing you out on anything.”
