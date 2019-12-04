BOXING
Squirrels chief DiBella elected to ring shrine
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ president and managing general partner, Lou DiBella, has been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
From 1989 to 2000, DiBella was behind the HBO Boxing brand and created the “Boxing After Dark” television series, which provided boxers opportunities to advance careers on a national stage. In 2000, DiBella launched DiBella Entertainment (DBE), a sports and entertainment company. DBE continues to be one of the most successful companies in boxing, and DiBella has been celebrated in the boxing community for fighting exploitation of boxers by promoters.
The 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will take place June 11-14 in Canastota, N.Y.
Middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, four-division champion Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico, three-division champ Shane Mosley and women’s star Christy Martin will also be enshrined.
This was the first year that women were on the ballot and Barbara Buttrick of England and Lucia Rijker of the Netherlands joined Martin in making history as the first female boxers elected. Buttrick was elected in the trailblazers category, while Martin and Rijker were elected in the modern category.
Also elected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians were promoter Kathy Duva and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser. Posthumous honorees include lightweight champion Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan and promoter Dan Goossen.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Etienne, Howell given ACC honors
Clemson running back Travis Etienne again is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s player of the year and North Carolina’s Sam Howell is the league’s top rookie.
The ACC’s individual awards were determined by a panel of 46 media members and 14 coaches.
Etienne was also picked as the offensive player of the year while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year. Etienne rushed for 1,386 yards and 18 touchdowns while becoming the second player in four years to repeat as player of the year, joining Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016-17.
Howell is also the top offensive rookie while Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was selected as the defensive rookie of the year. Howell threw for an ACC-best 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns while leading UNC to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
Bobo steps down as Colorado State coach
Mike Bobo agreed to step down as coach at Colorado State after a second straight losing season.
Bobo went 28-35 during his five seasons in Fort Collins. The Rams made the move five days after a 31-24 loss to No. 19 Boise State to conclude the season.
Bobo’s tenure at Colorado State started fast as he led the Rams to three straight bowl games. But the Rams went 7-17 the past two seasons.
Southern California has decided to retain Clay Helton
Clay Helton
extending the coach's 4½-year tenure atop the West Coast's winningest college football program. New athletics director Mike Bohn
Mike Bohn
announced the decision four days after the No. 24 Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) missed out on a trip to the conference title game when they finished one game behind No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 South. Helton's current Trojans beat the Utes and won five of their final six games, but his 13-11 record over the past two seasons has instilled widespread dissatisfaction in many fans and alumni.
North Carolina State moved Tony Gibson
Tony Gibson
to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The move came two days after the firing of Dave Huxtable
Dave Huxtable
as defensive coordinator. Gibson had joined the Wolfpack in January to coach safeties while carrying the title of co-defensive coordinator as N.C. State moved to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment during a four-win season.
Tennessee offensive tackle Marcus Tatum
Marcus Tatum
plans to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season. The fourth-year junior started Tennessee's first two games as a right tackle but made only one more start the rest of the season.
NBA
Wizards’ Miles out indefinitely
Washington Wizards forward C.J. Miles is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left wrist. Miles had an operation Wednesday to repair ligament damage. He was hurt in Washington’s 117-104 loss at the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 26. The Wizards said there is no timeline for his return.
NHL
Sharks’ Kane draws elbowing fine
San Jose forward Evander Kane was fined $5,000 for elbowing Washington defenseman Radko Gudas.
Kane was fined the maximum amount under the collective bargaining agreement Wednesday for his hit the previous night against Gudas. Kane was given a major penalty and game misconduct when he elbowed Gudas with 5:07 left in Washington’s 5-2 win over San Jose.
ELSEWHERE
Oscar Pareja
- is the new coach of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City Lions. Pareja, 51, returns to MLS following a stint with Club Tijuana of Liga MX. He previously coached FC Dallas, leading the club to a 78-49-41 record and making the postseason four of five seasons before departing in 2018. Orlando City finished 11th in the Eastern Conference each of the past two seasons.
AROUND THE STATE
- The First Tee of Greater Richmond saids it will renovate the clubhouse at The Tattersall Youth Development Center at The First Tee Chesterfield Golf Course. The overhaul will be on par with the renovation of the clubhouse at The First Tee’s Elson Redmond Memorial Driving Range in downtown Richmond, transforming it into a youth-centered space that provides a safe learning environment while catering to golfers of all ages. A more than $600,000 renovation will begin on Dec. 9, closing the facility for about five months with a May 2020 reopening planned.
