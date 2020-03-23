COLLEGE BASKETBALL
AP names Staley top coach
Dawn Staley, a former Virginia star, helped guide South Carolina to No. 1 and has earned coach of the year honors from The Associated Press for the first time.
The veteran Gamecocks coach received 20 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 poll each week.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s cliche as I represent the best team in the country and our coaching staff and our support staff. Our trainers and everybody. It’s great,” she said. “It’s something that we haven’t been able to celebrate, but we will celebrate it together at a later time.”
Northwestern coach Joe McKeown was second with five votes in balloting released Monday. Oregon’s Kelly Graves garnered four ballots and North Carolina State’s Wes Moore received one.
South Carolina finished the season 32-1, winning the SEC season and tournament titles. The Gamecocks won their final 26 games and were No 1 in the AP poll for the final 10 weeks of the season.
Ionescu is player of year
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu was a unanimous choice Monday as The Associated Press women’s player of the year, receiving all 30 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 each week during the season. Since the award was first given in 1995, the only other player to receive all the votes is former UConn star Breanna Stewart.
Ionescu, who was only the eighth player to earn AP All-America honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
In her senior season, Ioenscu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds and had eight of her 26 career triple-doubles. She led Oregon to a 31-2 mark.
- Southeast Missouri hired Kansas State assistant
Brad Korn
- as its men’s coach. Korn had spent the past five seasons with the Wildcats, the past four as an assistant coach, helping the school to three NCAA tournament berths. Most of his work has been with post players, including
Dean Wade
- , who was a back-to-back first-team all-conference selection. Redhawks athletics director
Brady Barke
- said Korn signed a five-year contract through the 2025 season.
NHL
Predators sign goaltender
The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.
Th Ingram, 22, posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins.
- The Buffalo Sabres agreed to sign college free agent forward
Dawson DiPietro
- to a one-year entry-level contract. DiPietro just completed his senior season at Western Michigan. He had 12 goals and 17 assists to finish second on the the team with 29 points in 35 games.
ELSEWHERE
- The Chicago Cubs’ catching depth took a minor hit Monday when the Red Sox acquired
Jhonny Pereda
- to complete the Jan. 21 trade for pitcher
Travis Lakins
- . Pereda earned a minor league Gold Glove Award from Rawlings. The 23-year-old native of Venezuela threw out 44 of 88 potential base stealers and had a .996 fielding percentage in 85 games at Double-A Tennessee last season. Pereda has a .248 batting average in seven minor league seasons.
Will Wilson
- , co-head of the NFL division of a sports representation agency and the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback
Andrew Luck
- , was hired as chief executive officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation.
